Foster+Partners Reveal Conceptual Design for Winery in Saint-Émilion, France

Foster + Partners have released images for their proposal for the new Le Dôme winery in Saint-Émilion, the firm’s second winery in the Bordeaux area, the first being Château Margaux in 2015. Located in a UNESCO World Heritage Cultural Landscape, the design blends seamlessly with the topography.

The proposal draws a state-of-the-art facility for the relatively young label. A building with a circular-plan, integrated with the landscape, through its hill-like shape that mimics the surrounding slopes, welcomes visitors as they stroll along a tree-lined avenue. A two-ramp system guides people through different stages of winemaking. This composition defines the space and enhances its connection to the site.

The views and the landscape have always been the primary protagonists of the design. The process of winemaking is taken to the heart of the building and the upper level provides a flexible area for people to gather and taste the wonderful wine of the terroir. The direct visual connection between the inside and outside, wine tasting and production, creates a unique and unified space for Le Dôme. -- Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners.

The roof, a 40-meter diameter timber structure, ensures a highly efficient space for wine production and creates a large open area. Daylight penetrates through a central skylight, a 6-meter-wide opening in the terracotta roof. The project is partially submerged in the ground in order to minimize its impact on the natural heritage. The upper level hosts a 360 degrees gallery, with a tasting space, a wine bar, and an entertainment area. It also allows a sneak peek to the wine production and storage spaces from its circular atrium.

