  7. Mount Washington Studio / FAR frohn&rojas

Mount Washington Studio / FAR frohn&rojas

Mount Washington Studio / FAR frohn&rojas

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
  • 06:00 - 1 October, 2019
Extension  · 
Los Angeles, United States
  • FAR frohn&rojas
  • 100.0 m2
  • 2019

  • Design Team

    Marc Frohn, Mario Rojas Toledo, Max Koch, Maria Martinez, Wendy Gilmartin

  • Photographs

  • Client

    Kim Schoen

  • Engineering

    IDG Structural Engineering (Farshid Behshid)

  • Landscape

    Barbara Kennedy Design

  • General Constructor

    El Castillo Construction
© Brica Wilcox
Text description provided by the architects. Adding a studio and a spacious deck facing the silhouette of the Angeles National Forest we extended the home of the LA-based artist Kim Schoen. The existing 1930s house is located on a steeply sloping site in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles.

© Brica Wilcox
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Taking advantage of the slope we located the studio a full level below the ground floor of the existing home so that its roof surface could double as a spacious deck. It offers an outdoor living and dining area protected from the sun by a large Eucalyptus tree overhanging the deck thus offering shade and privacy.

© Brica Wilcox
Section
Section
© Brica Wilcox
The north-facing studio wall features a large-scale bi-fold garage door. Its translucent corrugated and twin-wall cladding offer indirect natural lighting while abstracting the surrounding landscape silhouette into a fine vertical linear pattern. Opened up the garage door folds into a canopy orienting the studio to the outside and framing a panoramic view of the surrounding hills. 

© Brica Wilcox
© Brica Wilcox
All surfaces of the deck and the exterior stair connecting it to the lower level are clad in tile creating a delicate three-dimensional grid. While its rhythmic precision sets the addition apart from the existing house, the color of the tiles matching that of the existing facades synchronizes the two. 

© Brica Wilcox
Project location

FAR frohn&rojas
Cite: "Mount Washington Studio / FAR frohn&rojas" 01 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925740/mount-washington-studio-far-frohn-and-rojas/> ISSN 0719-8884

