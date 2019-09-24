Ortega Mora House / Estudio Transversal

+ 21

Author Architects Ricardo Vásquez, Emerson Marín, Juan Pablo Martínez

Lead Architect Mateo Agudelo

Construction Juan Diego Córdoba

Structural Calculation Luis Fernando Echeverri

Design Team Federico Ortiz, Daniel Gómez, Carlos Ramírez, Simón Abad, Yesica Silva

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A black and triangular house on the edge of the mountain, the fog and a patio; what is inside and what is outside, distant nature, near nature. Three premises define this house: The place; a small terrain on the edge of the mountain with a side forest and views of the distant mountains, with a geometry that hints at the occupation. A clearly defined investment capacity that limits the number of square meters that can be designed and built. A house for a retired mother who decides to live alone in the country, two children who visit her frequently.

The volume is formed by three wagons that with their location, following the shape of the terrain, define three types of spaces. The first car contains the social area and is perpendicularly placed to the distant view of the mountains and to the place of arrival. The second car is in a perpendicular location to the view of the forest and parallel to the cut of the mountain, it contains the main room with its service areas, a hobby workshop, and the social bathroom.

The third volume joins the other two and perches parallel to the edge of the mountain, very close to the forest, it contains the children's rooms with their service areas. The void between the three cars is the inner courtyard and the access is located in one of the vertices of the triangle.