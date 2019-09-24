World
  7. Ortega Mora House / Estudio Transversal

Ortega Mora House / Estudio Transversal

  • 16:00 - 24 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Ortega Mora House / Estudio Transversal
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

© Alejandro Arango © Alejandro Arango © Alejandro Arango © Alejandro Arango + 21

  • Author Architects

    Ricardo Vásquez, Emerson Marín, Juan Pablo Martínez

  • Lead Architect

    Mateo Agudelo

  • Construction

    Juan Diego Córdoba

  • Structural Calculation

    Luis Fernando Echeverri

  • Design Team

    Federico Ortiz, Daniel Gómez, Carlos Ramírez, Simón Abad, Yesica Silva
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. A black and triangular house on the edge of the mountain, the fog and a patio; what is inside and what is outside, distant nature, near nature. Three premises define this house: The place; a small terrain on the edge of the mountain with a side forest and views of the distant mountains, with a geometry that hints at the occupation. A clearly defined investment capacity that limits the number of square meters that can be designed and built. A house for a retired mother who decides to live alone in the country, two children who visit her frequently. 

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The volume is formed by three wagons that with their location, following the shape of the terrain, define three types of spaces. The first car contains the social area and is perpendicularly placed to the distant view of the mountains and to the place of arrival. The second car is in a perpendicular location to the view of the forest and parallel to the cut of the mountain, it contains the main room with its service areas, a hobby workshop, and the social bathroom. 

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The third volume joins the other two and perches parallel to the edge of the mountain, very close to the forest, it contains the children's rooms with their service areas. The void between the three cars is the inner courtyard and the access is located in one of the vertices of the triangle.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Section
Section
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Cite: "Ortega Mora House / Estudio Transversal" [Casa Ortega Mora / Estudio Transversal] 24 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924940/ortega-mora-house-estudio-transversal/> ISSN 0719-8884

