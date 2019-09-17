SBP Creates Two Winning Bridge Designs for China's Tianfu Airport City

The Shanghai team of Schlaich Bergermann Partner has created two winning bridge designs as part of the Jiangxi River Bridge competition. The bridges are made for Tianfu Airport City, a high-tech industrial development zone in the south of Chengdu, China. Featuring elegant and futuristic forms, the bridges are made to be beacons for the city as they rise above the Jiangxi River.

In the competition for the North Bridge spanning across the Jiangxi River, SBP won 1st Prize with their design of an asymmetric cable-stayed bridge spanning 280 meters and a curved mast, constituting a self-anchored, efficient, and innovative structural solution. Located next to the Tianfu International Airport, the North Bridge is made to be visible from airplanes taking off and landing at the new airport, welcoming people traveling to Tianfu Airport City. While the bridge is connecting the airport and its surrounding industrial zone with the high-tech industrial area of Tianfu Airport City, its curved mast is oriented towards the latter. Leading and inviting people to the city, the bridge was made as a modern and welcoming gateway.

The winning design for the second bridge - N°4 Jiangxi River Bridge - is developed around the idea of a seemingly floating structure above the Jiangxi riverscape. The bridge follows a discreet approach by placing filigree elements below the deck and keeping the view on top of the bridge clean and transparent. The 20m high V-columns are naturally growing out of the park and support the gently waving bridge – with a total length of 180m – like a technical sculpture. A special feature is the suspended footbridge connection below the main deck - guiding pedestrians across Jiangxi River on park level.

In the competition for the three to be constructed Jiangxi River bridges, Schlaich Bergermann Partner was competing against AECOM, Zaha Hadid Architects, AREP, Carlos Fernandez Casado, and Super Geometry Architects, among others. The two winning entries were praised by the judges for their creative and skillful lighting design concepts, accentuating the different elements and functionalities of the structures. SBP worked with swaGroup on the landscape design.

News via Schlaich Bergermann Partner