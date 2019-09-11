Call for Entries: International Urban Design Ideas Competition for Berlin-Brandenburg 2070

Save this picture! Hermann Jansen: General plan of Berlin and surroundings, built-up areas, green and water areas on a scale of 1: 30,000 for the competition Groß-Berlin 1910

On the occasion of the 100 Years of (Greater) Berlin anniversary, Berlin 2020 gGmbH, an organization of the Architekten- und Ingenieur-Verein zu Berlin e.V. (AIV), is launching an open-call initiative for an international urban design ideas competition. Berlin-Brandenburg 2070 aims to spur a broad social debate on the future of the Berlin-Brandenburg region. The competition asks architects, urban planners and landscape architects to respond to the interdisciplinary challenges facing the region in the future. The competition is focused on urban development issues common to both the city of Berlin and the state of Brandenburg. So that the design proposals fully take into account the challenges associated with sustainable metropolitan growth, the design ideas competition seeks to promote cooperation between the various experts and their fields. The international jury comprises the following members: Brigitte Bundesen Svarre, B.V. Prof. Ir. J.M.J. Jo Coenen Beheer, Prof. Werner Durth, Prof. Hans Kollhoff, Prof. Arno Lederer, Prof. Cornelia Müller, Reiner Nagel, Prof. Dr. med. Oliver Schwedes, Prof. Miroslav Sik. The patron of the project is the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, The deadline to register for the competition is 27 September 2019.

1st Phase

The subject of the first phase is the development of an overall plan of the competition area with guiding ideas and images for the spatial development of the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region on a scale of 1: 100.000, as well as an urbanistic representation of an exemplary subspace in the year 2070, which represents the conception and the conception of the author of the future Metropolis, meaningfully represented. The subspace to be displayed is freely selectable within the entire competition area. From the submitted works of the first phase, the jury selects up to 20 office teams to deepen their contributions in the second phase.

2nd Phase

In the second phase, the main focus is on the deepening of structural development contexts within the framework of an overall plan in M ​​1: 100,000 as well as proposals for three specific sub-areas, which can be chosen freely within the scope of ten main topics. For each well two slides are to be created. Within the main topics, three sub-areas have to be selected. Of the three selected sub-areas, at least one must be in Brandenburg and one in Berlin. Eligible to participate are architects, city planners in collaboration with landscape architects who create interdisciplinary teams. The whole process is anonymous until completion.

Save this picture! Albert Gessner: Watercolor of the urban landscape in the southeast of Berlin (from the Südbahnhofstraße to the Müggelsee) for the competition Groß-Berlin 1910; Original: Watercolor on cardboard (175.5 x 95.8 cm); Source: Architecture Museum of the TU Berlin (abbr. AMTUB), No. 8014

Register here.

October – December 2020

The competition results will be presented on October 1st, 2020 at the exhibition "100 Years of (Greater) Berlin. An Uncompleted Project" within a historical context outlining the eventful history of (Greater) Berlin over the past 100 years. Brought into focus will be key urban issues such as mobility, work, housing, and recreation. Additionally, a broader European perspective will be taken into consideration by focusing on future development projects related to Berlin’s partner cities London, Moscow, Paris and Vienna. Accompanying the exhibition, several events will supply an interdisciplinary review of urban planning developments in the Berlin region and offer a forum for discussion and debate. These events will bring in civil society actors in Berlin and the region, above all from the sectors of mobility, construction, health, digitalization, and energy, as well as relevant cultural actors in order to discuss strategies for further action.

Title Call for Entries: International Urban Design Ideas Competition for Berlin-Brandenburg 2070

Type Competition Announcement (Ideas)

Organizers Berlin 2020 gGmbH

Registration Deadline 27/09/2019 23:59

Submission Deadline 11/11/2019 23:00

Price n/a

The organiser will provide prize money totalling 200 000 EUR for the best submissions, to be distributed as follows:

— 1st Prize 70 000 EUR,

— 2nd Prize 56 000 EUR,

— 3rd Prize 40 000 EUR,

— 4th Prize 24 000 EUR,

— 5th Prize 10 000 EUR.

Each participant (team) in Phase 2 will receive 5 000 EUR towards their costs.