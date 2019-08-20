Jabali Ridge Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a high rocky ridge, Jabali offers undisturbed views of the Ruaha National Park in Tanzania. Emerging from the raw landscape, permeable timber structures create unobtrusive vantage points which immerse the visitor in the wilderness.

Jabali, as with all Asilia projects, was built with the highest respect for the natural environment. One of the primary design drivers was that the lodge shouldn’t be visible to the human eye from a distance. This was achieved through careful placement of the structures, thoughtful shaping of the built forms, and appropriate material choices. The result is a lodge that blends seamlessly into the rocky outcrops of the region.

Save this picture! Typical Unit First Floor Plan

Guest areas are linked with wooden walkways and raised on stilts to optimize the mesmerizing views around every turn and boulder. The simple designs are offset by striking elements such as the roofs, which give the buildings a sense of whimsy in their surreal setting.

The lodge offers a comforting yet close-up experience of the wild remoteness of the Ruaha National Park. The rooms grow out of their natural foundations to create luxurious hideaways from which to experience one of the most untouched African landscapes.