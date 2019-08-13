World
  7. Renovation of the Monteiro Lobato Library / MMBB Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Renovation of the Monteiro Lobato Library / MMBB Arquitetos

  • 16:00 - 13 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Tarsila Duduch
Renovation of the Monteiro Lobato Library / MMBB Arquitetos
Renovation of the Monteiro Lobato Library / MMBB Arquitetos, © Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli + 30

  • Architects

    MMBB Arquitetos

  • Location

    São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Authors

    Marta Moreira, Milton Braga

  • Design Team

    Adriano Bergemann, Cecília Góes, Gleuson Pinheiro, Guilherme Pianca, Lucas Vieira, Júlia Marques, Maria João Figueiredo, Martin Benavidez.

  • Area

    1688.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Federico Cairoli

  • Clients

    Prefeitura de São Bernardo do Campo

  • Engineering

    Grifa Engenharia

  • Installations

    Fit Engenheiros Associados

  • Lighting Design

    Lux Projetos Luminotécnicos

  • Scenic Design

    Telem Iluminação e Cenotecnia

  • Acoustics

    Sresnewsky Acústica e Tecnologia

  • Quantification and Budgeting

    Raoni Nakamura, Lara Galvão
    • More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building of the Monteiro Lobato Library was originally designed for the headquarters of the Brazilian Post and Telegraph Company.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The goal of the renovation project is to value the public facility so that it stands out in the city's dynamics. In general, interventions should recover the environmental conditions of the building, the square, and its surroundings; update the electro-electronic, hydraulic and air conditioning installation systems with better performance solutions for consumption; and ensure comfort and safety conditions for users and the archive.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The conditions and uses of the square's surroundings were examined to strengthen the potential of the urban context in which the Library is located.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

On the ground floor, there shall be an open library, that is, direct public access to the general collection: after going through the entrance control, the visitor shall be free to access the books and handle them at the tables arranged throughout the room.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

All masonry walls and non-structural elements will be demolished to form a single room filled with low and curvilinear bookshelves.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The entire facade will be assembled in fixed glass panels, with openings only on the upper part of the frame. A screen panel will be placed close to the glass for both mechanical and sun protection ( like a brise soleil). This way, avoiding the installation of fences around the perimeter of the lot, opening the library gardens to the city.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Also on the ground floor, an extension of the library will be built, as an attachment, in a concrete structure. In this new space, there will be a multipurpose room and a café, which may be accessed independently of the library's opening hours.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The second floor of the pre-existing building will be reserved for more private activities, such as administration, access to the rarer books and the Braille rooms.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project location

MMBB Arquitetos
Cite: "Renovation of the Monteiro Lobato Library / MMBB Arquitetos" [Renovação da Biblioteca Monteiro Lobato / MMBB Arquitetos] 13 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922772/renovation-of-the-monteiro-lobato-library-mmbb-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

