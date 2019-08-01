GMP Designs Cubic Towers for Shenzhen

Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner (gmp) has unveiled its design for the China Telling Communications Building, recognized as the winning entry for an international competition. The two high-rise buildings are linked by a shared podium landscape, forming the concept of two floating cubes to symbolize different business sections of China Telling Corp.

Located to the west of the city center, in the bay of Shenzhen, the scheme sits within a new business district known as Super Bay City. A broad north-south axis is planned for the district, with a Central Park linking the oceanfront park with the wetlands to the north. The gmp building occupies the northeast corner plot at the interface between the Central Park and wetlands.

The south tower is 150 meters high, with the north tower standing at 100 meters, By designing the high-rises in the form stacked cubes, the architects create sky gardens and sky lobbies at various levels. The podium building features smaller units consisting of several structures of different sizes. The first floor along the road offers space for retail, while the second-floor gallery is designed as a public boulevard. Where this opens out to the quarter, plazas contribute to the diverse experience of space, creating an urban flair.

Competition: 2019

Design: Meinhard von Gerkan and Stephan Schütz with Nicolas Pomränke

Project leader: Clemens Kampermann

Competition design team: Maciej Bak, Constanze Bieber, Jan-Peter Deml, Tang Zihong, Wang Siji, Yu Hainan, Yun Ru Bao, Thilo Zehme

Detail design team: Miryam Aykurt, Chen Zhicong, Ge Yinan, Andreas Götze, Andreas Maue, Wang Siji, Yu Hainan

Project management: Xu Ji, Qin Wei

Client: China Telling Corp.

Site area: 15,500 m²

GFA: 134,300 m²