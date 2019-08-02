Best Master of Architecture Programs of 2019 According to BAM

The Best Architecture Masters (BAM) platform presented the second edition of its ranking of the best architecture master programs in the world in the year 2019.
Based on a list of different postgraduate study programs from the best architecture schools selected in the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, these were evaluated by 11 performance indicators in relation to the teaching approach, the opportunities they offer, and the programs themselves.
As in its first edition, the Harvard Master in Architecture II continues to lead the ranking. On a regional level, the Master in Collective Housing of ETSAM + ETH Zurich (Spain) is the best in Europe (3rd); the Master in Architecture of Tsinghua University (China) is the best in Asia (10th); and the Master in Architecture of the University of Los Andes (Colombia) is the best in Latin America, occupying the 16th position worldwide.
The best architecture masters in the world are:
1° Harvard | Master in Architecture II
Boston, USA
2° MIT | Master of Science is Architecture and Urbanism
Boston, USA
3° ETSAM + ETH Zurich | Master in Collective Housing
Madrid, Spain
4° TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design
Delft, Netherlands
5° University College London (UCL) | Architectural Design MArch
London, UK
=6° Columbia | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design
New York, USA
=6° Technical University of Munich. Master of Arts MA in Architecutre
Munich, Germany.
8° Berkeley | Master of Sciences in Architecture
California, USA
9° AA Architectural Association| MArch in Architecture & Urbanism
London, UK
10° Tsinghua University | Master in Architecture
Beijing, China
The list of the top 25 also includes:
11° Technical University of Berlin | Master of Science in Architecture Tipology M-ARCH-T | Berlin, Germany
12° Manchester School of Architecture | MA Architecture and Urbanism | Manchester, UK
13° Politécnico de Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design | Milan, Italy
14° Universidad de Navarra | Master's Degree in Theory and Architectural Design | Pamplona, Spain
15° Southern California Institute of Architecture | Master of Architecture Degree MArch 2 | Los Angeles, California. USA
16° Universidad de Los Andes | Maestría en Arquitectura | Bogotá, Colombia
17° Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura | Santiago, Chile
18° Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya | Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture | Barcelona, Spain
19° Yale University | Master of Architecture MArch 2 | New Haven Connecticut, USA
20° Cambridge University | MPhil in Architecture and Urban Design (MAUD) | Cambridge, UK
21° Universidad de Buenos Aires | Maestría en Proyecto Arquitectónico (MPA) | Buenos Aires, Argentina
=22° Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design | São Paulo, Brasil
=22° Syracuse University | Master of Science (MS) in Architecture | Syracuse, NY, USA
24° Cornell University | Post-Professional Master of Science, Advanced Architectural Design | Ithaca, NY, USA
25° KTH Royal Institute of Technology | Master's programme in Architecture | Stockholm, Sweden