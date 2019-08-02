Best Master of Architecture Programs of 2019 According to BAM

Save this picture! Edited Image. Image via Harvard GSD

The Best Architecture Masters (BAM) platform presented the second edition of its ranking of the best architecture master programs in the world in the year 2019.

Based on a list of different postgraduate study programs from the best architecture schools selected in the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, these were evaluated by 11 performance indicators in relation to the teaching approach, the opportunities they offer, and the programs themselves.

As in its first edition, the Harvard Master in Architecture II continues to lead the ranking. On a regional level, the Master in Collective Housing of ETSAM + ETH Zurich (Spain) is the best in Europe (3rd); the Master in Architecture of Tsinghua University (China) is the best in Asia (10th); and the Master in Architecture of the University of Los Andes (Colombia) is the best in Latin America, occupying the 16th position worldwide.

The best architecture masters in the world are:

3° ETSAM + ETH Zurich | Master in Collective Housing

Madrid, Spain

4° TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design

Delft, Netherlands

5° University College London (UCL) | Architectural Design MArch

London, UK

=6° Columbia | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design

New York, USA

=6° Technical University of Munich. Master of Arts MA in Architecutre

Munich, Germany.

8° Berkeley | Master of Sciences in Architecture

California, USA

9° AA Architectural Association| MArch in Architecture & Urbanism

London, UK

10° Tsinghua University | Master in Architecture

Beijing, China

The list of the top 25 also includes:

11° Technical University of Berlin | Master of Science in Architecture Tipology M-ARCH-T | Berlin, Germany



12° Manchester School of Architecture | MA Architecture and Urbanism | Manchester, UK



13° Politécnico de Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design | Milan, Italy



14° Universidad de Navarra | Master's Degree in Theory and Architectural Design | Pamplona, Spain



15° Southern California Institute of Architecture | Master of Architecture Degree MArch 2 | Los Angeles, California. USA



16° Universidad de Los Andes | Maestría en Arquitectura | Bogotá, Colombia



17° Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura​ | Santiago, Chile



18° Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya | Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture | Barcelona, Spain



19° Yale University | Master of Architecture MArch 2 | New Haven Connecticut, USA



20° Cambridge University | MPhil in Architecture and Urban Design (MAUD) | Cambridge, UK



21° Universidad de Buenos Aires | Maestría en Proyecto Arquitectónico (MPA) | Buenos Aires, Argentina



=22° Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design | São Paulo, Brasil



=22° Syracuse University | Master of Science (MS) in Architecture | Syracuse, NY, USA



24° Cornell University | Post-Professional Master of Science, Advanced Architectural Design | Ithaca, NY, USA



25° KTH Royal Institute of Technology | Master's programme in Architecture | Stockholm, Sweden