World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. bKL Designs Expressive UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen

bKL Designs Expressive UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
bKL Designs Expressive UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen
Save this picture!
bKL Designs Expressive UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen, © bKL Architecture LLC
© bKL Architecture LLC

bKL Architecture has released its design for the UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Seeking to harmonize technology and nature, the 212-meter-high scheme features an expressive structure and mass, and vast, expansive sky gardens. The expressive gardens allow for all floors of the mixed-use office building to host an interactive experience with nature.

© bKL Architecture LLC © bKL Architecture LLC © bKL Architecture LLC © bKL Architecture LLC + 11

The integration of nature with the 71,000-square-foot building has been conceptualized around the ancient immortals of Chinese culture. These eight immortals embody the essential characteristics of Chinese fortune and fortitude, translated in the project through eight gardens, each representing the unique quality and essence of the eight immortals.

Save this picture!
© bKL Architecture LLC
© bKL Architecture LLC

The various building components are connected by an expressive, integrated structural frame. The design of the structure and unique placement of the vertical transportation elements allows for an open, expansive, and multi-purpose floor plate. As well as providing an efficient structure, the frame serves as the primary connective element of the building.

Save this picture!
© bKL Architecture LLC
© bKL Architecture LLC

Complementing the building structure, the tower’s massing is tied together with a textured screen of operable terracotta fins. The exterior screen provides a multi-faceted approach to sustainability, integrating adaptive solar shading with the use of robotic technologies and a responsive building system. The screen also provides an approach to water collection, giving the tower the ability to recover water for the building’s landscape and other essential greywater uses.

Save this picture!
© bKL Architecture LLC
© bKL Architecture LLC

News via: bKL Architecture

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "bKL Designs Expressive UBTECH Headquarters in Shenzhen" 30 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921997/bkl-designs-expressive-ubtech-headquarters-in-shenzhen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream