2019 International Architecture Awards Winners Announced

Save this picture! Graubunden Museum of Fine Arts / Barozzi / Veiga

Over 120 projects have been recognized during the 2019 International Architecture Awards. The oldest, largest global awards in the industry, the awards are organized by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

This year's winners hail from 41 nations around the world and recognize a variety of categories from airports to private houses. The projects were judged against a range of criteria including design vision, innovation, engagement, accessibility, and sustainability.

Below, we have republished the winners of the 2019 edition. For more information, visit the official website here.

Airports and Transportation Centers

Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 Expansion / SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 / Integrated Design Associates

Bridges and Infrastructure

Save this picture! People Mover / Iosa Ghini Associati

Memorial Bridge / Warren and Mahoney Architects

Edmonton Funicular / DIALOG

Floating Bridge / Paul Lukez Architecture

People Mover / Iosa Ghini Associati

Civic and Community Centers

Save this picture! Eystur Town Hall / Henning Larsen

Maitland Riverlink / CHROFI

Eystur Town Hall / Henning Larsen

Commercial Buildings

Save this picture! Congregate-Dorm of Vamke’s Building Industrialization Research Center / O-office Architects

The Exo Building / Shay Cleary Architects

Synergy / BVN

Congregate-Dorm of Vamke’s Building Industrialization Research Center / O-office Architects

Community and Public Centers

Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence / Amos Goldreich Architecture

Bunjil Place / fjmt

Sengkang Riverside Park Large Childcare Center / Freight Architects

Chieng Yen Community House / 1+1>2 International

Corporate Office Buildings

Save this picture! Google Spruce Goose / ZGF Architects

Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai Headquarters / Takenaka

Kumport / KG Mimarlik

Google Spruce Goose / ZGF Architects

NICCA Innovation Center / Tetsuo Kobori Architects

Rivierstaete / MVSA Architects

PLICO at the Flatiron / Elliott + Associates Architects

Vieira De Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos

Uber Advanced Technologies Group R&D Center / Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects

Puma Energy Latam Headquarters / Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda

PROFILES / Belzberg Architects

Exhibition

Pre-Fab Learning Landscape / Louise Braverman Architect

Hospitals/Medical Centers

Sachi House / NOSIGNER

Libraries

Heyuan New Library / IAPA

CRLand Archive Library / Studio Link-Arc

City Library / Max Dudler

Green Square Library and Plaza / Studio Hollenstein

Mixed Use Buildings

Mason Bros / Warren and Mahoney Architects

Floral Court / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Multi-Family Housing

Day Street Apartments / Tzannes

Lune De Sang Pavilion / CHROFI

139 Schultz / CPDA Arquitectos

Lake Garden Co-Housing / AK+ (Archipedia Pte Ltd.)

Russky Dom Residential Complex / Evgeny Gerasimov and Partners Ltd.

Areia / AAP Associated Architects Partnership

Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre

Cyrela By Pininfarina / Pininfarina

Diyar Al Salam / 3C Architecture & Engineering Consultants

Goethestrabe 1 / Gronych + Dollega Architekten

23-39 Blue Pool Road / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Museums and Cultural Buildings

Save this picture! The Sir John Monash Centre / COX Architecture Pty Ltd with Williams, Abrahams and Lampras

Dangrove / Tzannes

National Museum of World Writing / SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Memorial for the Estonian Victims of Communism / Arhitektuuriburoo JVR, Ninja Stuudio, Stuudio Truus

Lianzhou Museum of Photography / O-office Architects

Exhibition Center / Sdesign Company

Battersea Arts Center / Haworth Tompkins

Austin by Ellsworth Kelly / Overland Partners

Graubunden Museum of Fine Arts / Barozzi / Veiga

Shiva Museum / Sanjay Puri Architects

Astana Arts Center / Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

The Sir John Monash Centre / COX Architecture Pty Ltd with Williams, Abrahams and Lampras

Parks and Gardens

Penguin Parade Visitors Center / TERROIR

Porto Botanical Gardens / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitacao

Pavilions

The World Expo Museum / East China Architectural Design & Research Institute

The Future of US Pavilion / SUTD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

Future Food District / Carlo Ratti Associati

Bex & Arts Pavilion / Montalba Architects

In-Between: c + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio

Private Homes

Waverley / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

Tokin Tokin / Hamada Architect Co., Ltd

Cloister House / Formwerkz Architects

Magazine Street Residence / Trahan Architects

House In Riehen / Patrick Reuter Architecture + Studio Lukas Raeber

Flowing House / June Architects

Religious Buildings

Save this picture! The Spiritual Healing House / KACI International

Luoyuan Anglican Church / INUCE·Dirk U. Moench

Golden Pagoda Temple / AR43 Architects Pte. Ltd.

Our Lady of Fátima Chapel / Plano Humano Arquitectos

The Spiritual Healing House / KACI International

Hasshoden - Charnel House In Ryusenji Temple / Love Architecture

Restaurants and Resorts

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture

Lumen at Beacon Park / Touloukian Touloukian Inc.

Restoration and Renovation

Save this picture! Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects

Fritz-Henssler-Vocational College / SSP AG

100 Harris Street Pyrmont Adaptive Re-Use / SJB

Crosstown Concourse / Looney Ricks Kiss

Termalija Family Wellness / ENOTA

The University of Pennsylvania Management and Technology Department Renovation / Studio Joseph

Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects

St. Albans Museum And Art Gallery / John McAslan + Partners

Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins

Renovation of Changchun Tractor Factory / East China Architectural Design and Research Institute

Royal Academy of Music Theatre and New Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects Ltd

Union Trust Building Repositioning / Elkus Manfredi Architects

Hacienda Niop Hotel / AS Arquitectura

Retail and Showrooms

Light Waterfall / Kris Lin International Design

Miura Show Room / Takenaka Corporation

Grand Central Shopping Centre / fjmt and Buchan

Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki / Takenaka

Schools and Universities

Save this picture! French International School / Henning Larsen

Ecole Communale Jacqueline de Romilly / Stéphane Fernandez Architecte

Bavilion, Garhshankar / Studio Ardete Pvt. Ltd.

Primary School Building Vinci / pool Architekte

TATA Innovation Center at Cornell Tech / WEISS/MANFREDI

The Heart in Ikast / C.F. Møller Architects

Learning Resource Center | Suffolk County Community College / ikon.5 architects

College of Business | University of South Florida / ikon.5 architects

Hanamaruki Miso-Making Experience / Takenaka Corporation

Sherman and Joyce Bowie Scott Hall / OFFICE 52 Architecture

Senzoku Gakuen College of Music White Castle / Takenaka Corporation

French International School / Henning Larsen

Aalto University Väre Building / Verstas Architects

Protestant Academy Frankfurt / Meixner Schlueter Wendt

Escuela Banciaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Sol Plaatje University Student Resource Centre / Designworkshop

Skyscrapers and High Rises

Federation Tower / Tchoban Voss Architekten, SPEECH + Schweger Architekten

Lè Architecture, Nangang District / Aedas

Huamu Lot 10 / Kohn Pedersen Fox Architects

Sports and Recreation

Shanghai Jiabei Country West Park Visitor Center / East China Architectural Design & Research Institute

Technical and Research

Urban Production 4.0 / LAVA Laboratory for Visionary Architecture Berlin GmbH

Technical Center of Blagnac / NBJ Architectes

Transportation

Bordeaux Belcier: Redevelopment And Extension of Saint-Jean Railway Station / AREP

Museum Garage / J. MAYER.H und Partner, Architekten mbB, WORKac, Clavel Arquitectos, Nicolas Buffe and K/R

Gates of Light / Studio Roosegaarde

Waterview Connection / Warren and Mahoney Architects in association with Boffa Miskell and the Well Connected Alliance

Urban Planning and Landscape Architecture

Save this picture! Gates of Light / Studio Roosegaarde