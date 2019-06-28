Filter ArchDaily Projects by Color

Since 2008, ArchDaily’s core mission has been to provide inspiration, tools, and knowledge to architecture lovers around the world. Central to this democratization of architectural knowledge has been our extensive projects library, where buildings around the world, in all shapes and sizes, are showcased and made available for all to see. We have always worked to make sure this vast database is as accessible as possible, allowing you to filter categories, countries, architects, years, and products. Today, we are proud to announce our latest feature: you can now search for ArchDaily projects by color!

Color is central to our perception of space, evoking feelings of warmth, tranquility, coolness, or excitement. Recognizing our database as a valuable tool of architectural precedents, we invite you to visit our projects page where a simple click on color swatches will generate page after page of projects in your chosen color.

Our new feature contains twelve of the most commonly-used colors drawn from our database and still allows you to filter through to your preferred building types and years while using the tool. Whether you are looking for inspiration in white minimalist housing interiors or bold red exteriors for a school, the color feature adds a new layer of opportunity for you to access the knowledge and inspiration you need to continue the pursuit of architectural excellence.