Palm House / Metropole Architects

Save this picture! © Alexis Diack Architecture & Design Photography

+ 28

Project Technician Chris Laird (Metropole Architects)

Interior Design Schané Anderson (Olala Interiors)

Landscaper Lynch Frog Landscapes

Engineer Mono Block

Contractor Rhodes Construction

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © Alexis Diack Architecture & Design Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The design is based on three rectangular forms arranged in such a way so as to create the sense of opposing movement. The first rectangular form is grounded in the site and orientated on an east-west axis. The 2nd and 3rd rectangular forms are elevated above and positioned side by side one another in a north-south axis - one heading with purpose towards the ocean, with the other having its sight set on the golf course fairway in the opposite direction.

Save this picture! © Alexis Diack Architecture & Design Photography

The sense of movement on the upper level is created by intentional horizontal lines and cantilevers projected towards their respective targets. The point at which the 3 rectangular forms intersect in a transparent double volume space, provides the perfect position for the sculptural staircase. This curved vertical element forms the heart of the design and is intended to be the primary focus on approach.

Save this picture! © Alexis Diack Architecture & Design Photography

The particular orientation and characteristics of the site presented a challenge in that there was no ”back-end” to the site, leaving all four elevations vying for center stage. Hence the “back of house” services had to be tastefully camouflaged behind curved stone walls and exciting structural acrobatics unfolding above.

Save this picture! © Alexis Diack Architecture & Design Photography

With the location being a Coastal Forest Residential Estate, the potential views from the home would always be competing with existing foliage and neighboring houses. This contest was ultimately won by rotating the axis of the home at 45 degrees to both the road frontage and adjacent properties resulting in unobstructed views of both the ocean and golf course.