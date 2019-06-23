AJ Architecture Awards 2019 Deadline Extended

Save this picture! Maggie’s Oldham by dRMM. 2018 Health and Wellbeing Project of the Year. Photo © Alex de Rijke

The AJ Architecture Awards highlight the very best projects across a range of key categories – from community schemes and cultural projects to masterplans and workplace designs. All architects – regardless of size or scale of practice – are invited to enter their completed UK projects built between January 2018 and July 2019.

The expert judging panels will visit all finalists to meet the architecture teams and capture a true understanding of the challenges involved in bringing each building to life. In addition to stand-out design, our judges will consider each project in detail, examining how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

59 judges – including Amin Taha, Mary Duggan and Eva Jiřičná – chose among their category winners Foster + Partners’ Bloomberg London and Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller.

The deadline for entries to the 2019 awards is 28 June. All winning projects will feature in print in a special edition of the AJ and online, and winners will receive a special plaque to commemorate their success – and to display on their building.

Final entry deadline 28 June

Jury visits to shortlisted projects 2 September – 25 October

Gala dinner at Exhibition London 20 November

AJ Architecture Awards 2019 categories

Community & Faith Project

Cultural Project

Health & Wellbeing Project

Heritage Project

Higher Education Project

House

Housing Project

Infrastructure Project

Landscape Architecture

Leisure Project

Masterplan

Mixed-Use Project

Project of the Year (under £250k)

Public Building

Refurb

School Project

Workplace

AJ Building of the Year (selected by the AJ from all entries)

AJ Architect of the Year (selected by the AJ from all entries)

AJ Editor’s Choice Award (selected by the AJ’s editor from all entries)