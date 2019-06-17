Call for Submissions: Architecture for Wellness - The Space for Body and Soul

YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Wellness, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms.

115 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop, lectures and placement opportunities in internationally-renowned architectural firms like SIMONE MICHELI ARCHITECTURAL HERO - PARTISANS - TNE ARCHITECTS - CARLOS MARTINEZ ARCHITEKTEN - ANDREA MAFFEI ARCHITECTS - ALBERTO APOSTOLI

THE COURSE

Body is the main character of our times: it is the attire of our personality, the tool we use to measure ourselves against the world, the image with which we present ourselves to society.

Cinema, fashion and photography are only the most recent narrators of a model of the body that has always been the object of human reflection. The modern man has simply renewed this model according to the ideals of style and beauty that are world-renowned and chased through fitness and nutritional programs. In a society that is more and more aware of bodies, there is an increase in the demand for places where body is nurtured, taken care of, where a person can reach their longed for psychophysical wellness. Both at a public and at a private level, there is an always increasing number of gyms, spas, wellness centres and wellness facilities.

The course of “Architecture for Wellness” was created on these premises, with the aim of shaping designers who are able to give life to refined and captivating architectural experiences that can facilitate and support the search and the achievement of the psychophysical wellness. Studying the perceptive and clinical fundamentals of wellness and the planning and technical characteristics of the different elements of wellness spaces, the students will focus on compositional strategies for wellness, leisure and fitness facilities.

In addition, according to the “learning by doing” approach, the students will have the opportunity to touch with their own hands Starpool’s production chain by taking part in the concept stage with the design team during a 3-day visit at the company’s headquarters

YACADEMY

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.

Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.

115 HOURS OF LESSONS

ODY CULTURE | 8 hours

Physicality as the center of the Wellness phenomenon

Flaviano Celaschi | Università di Bologna

LIGHT DESIGN | 9 hours

Light and wellness itineraries

Roberto Fuser | ESSE-CI

DESIGNING WITH WATER | 12 hours

Liquid perspectives in architecture

Emilio Faroldi | Politecnico di Milano

IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING FOR WELLNESS | 12 hours

Immersive itineraries for body care

Andrea Gion | Drawlight, Mick Odelli | Drawlight & Senso Immersive Experience

HOME SPA | 8 hours

Beauty in its new domestic dimension

Marco Conti | Alberto Apostoli

ARCHITECTURE FOR FITNESS | 16 hours

Spaces for physical activities

Mario Lamber | Lamber + Lamber

DESIGNING WELLNESS | 16 hours

Spaces for body care

Paolo Tranquillini | Starpool

CASE HISTORY | 20 hours

Successful examples of architectures for wellness

Silvia Berselli | Università di Bologna

COMMUNICATING ARCHITECTURE | 8 hours

The story of the project between storytelling and visual design

Roberta Colla | Simone Micheli Architectural Hero

TECHNOLOGIES AND SYSTEMS FOR WELLNESS | 10 hours

The composition of the wellness galaxy

Design Unit Aziende Partner

SPECIAL LECTURES

SPAS OF THE FUTURE: wellness and design

Simone Micheli | Simone Micheli Architectural Hero

GROTTO SAUNA: between relax and landscape

Pooya Baktash | Partisans

THE CALDARO BATHS: architecture becomes fun

Ernst J. Fuchs | tnE Architects

STADTLOUGE: a new parameter of urban wellness

Carlos Martinez | Carlos Martinez Architekten

SPORT SPACES

Andrea Maffei | Andrea Maffei Architects

FROM MOSCOW TO DUBAI: spas of the world

Alberto Apostoli | Alberto Apostoli

WELLNESS AND MOUNTAINS

Ralf Dejaco | Dejaco + Partner

TERME DI MERANO

Paolo Volpato | Matteo Thun & Partners

WELLNESS ACCORDING TO ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS

Paolo Matteuzzi | Zaha Hadid Architects

30-HOUR WORKSHOP

Project of a HOME concept for Technogym

Livia Tani | Ateliers Jean Nouvel

The workshop will be carried out in collaboration with Technogym, global leader in designing fitness, wellness and sport spaces. The students will design the residential concept (according to the typologies of hotels, apartments or villas) where every element enhances the wellbeing of the guest. This project will aim at becoming the architectural international model dedicated to wellness.

PLACEMENT

At the end of the lessons, YACademy’s placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration offer in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic:

SIMONE MICHELI ARCHITECTURAL HERO - PARTISANS - TNE ARCHITECTS - CARLOS MARTINEZ ARCHITEKTEN - ANDREA MAFFEI ARCHITECTS - ALBERTO APOSTOLI

PARTNERS

The project is in cooperation with:

Starpool, Technogym, ESSE-CI, Ariostea,

