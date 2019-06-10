World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Estudio Galera Arquitectura
  6. 2019
  7. House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera Arquitectura

House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera Arquitectura

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera Arquitectura
Save this picture!
House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera Arquitectura, © Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

© Diego Medina © Diego Medina © Diego Medina © Diego Medina + 28

  • Engineer

    Javier Mendía

  • Surveyor

    Claudio Deramo

  • Builder

    Donato Lenis

  • Electricity

    Roberto Martinez
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Text description provided by the architects. The lot situated in the coastal town of Cariló presented a depression in its centre and some pine trees on the rear façade. Two of the main requirements were: ensuring the users’ privacy –as the house is set on a busy street- and no level changes. 

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

The dwelling stands as an autonomous artefact in a beach town with no clear architectural identity and which strictly respects setbacks, vegetation and natural topography. The house creates its own world as it closes in itself: a one-level-rectangular prism with three subtractions in the shape of patios that add ventilated perimeter and create transitional spaces between the interior and exterior. 

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

These spaces can be closed at the outer edge with roll down shutters, creating two different perimeters; thus, securing the users’ privacy and ensuring the property’s security when the owners are not at the vacation home.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Sunlight. 
A major challenge was to correctly orient this compact house since the brief included a closed garage on the street access. This was solved by placing the garage close to the street and a strip which nestles the bedrooms to the north.The living-dining room gets light from the same point thanks to the lifting offthe slab. The subtractions on the slab also illuminate those spaces which are further from the house perimeter. 

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

In order to free the back of the lot from other constructions, the house was set at the minimum setback allowed from property line. This guarantees no shadows stemming from the own structure and turns the house into a ‘plug’ to the views from the street, creating a big private patio at the inner building level and free from construction to the rear façade. The concrete awnings on the front windows work as seasonal light regulators depending on the solar height and also protect the windows from the dirt caused from the dust of the street and rainwater.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Materiality.
The formal austerity of the house matches the austerity of the exposed concrete –with core insulation- and the glass. The concrete was also selected for its low maintenance and for its expressive and technological/building attributes.  The iron and galvanized sheet in the exterior doors also contribute to the low maintenance as one of the main objectives was that the owners did not spend time and money when enjoying their vacations.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Its height, materiality and shape show that the house does not intend to stand out in the landscape. Instead, the brief looked for a simple, rustic and robust architecture in analmost-virgin natural environment

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio Galera Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House in Divisadero / Estudio Galera Arquitectura" [Casa en calle Divisadero / Estudio Galera Arquitectura] 10 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918676/house-in-divisadero-estudio-galera-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream