1000+ CAD Block Library with 75% Discount for ArchDaily Readers
1000+ CAD Block Library with 75% Discount for ArchDaily Readers, Trees elevation. Image © Studio Esinam
Studio Esinam has launched its latest digital product: an extensive 2D CAD library with more than 1000 blocks, compatible with CAD and Revit. For one week only, ArchDaily readers can enjoy 75% off when pre-ordering, using the code ArchDaily75 at checkout, and can also take advantage of 25 free CAD people.

The library features hundreds of people doing activities that help explain the functions and quality of a project, ranging between detailed drawings, outlines, and filled silhouettes. Trees have been drawn in 5-20 varieties, to avoid the feeling of repetition in a scene, all meticulously drawn with a variety of expressions to suit different scales and projects.

In total, the library features 20+ types of trees in plan with 20+ in elevation, and 20+ types of plants and shrubbery in plan with 20+ in elevation, with each type containing 5-20 variations. Also included are 400+ people animals, and project-specific objects for Residential, Office, Education, Public Space, Landscape, Sports, Religious, Hospitality, Cultural and Healthcare, as well as 100+ symbols for furniture, etc.

25 Free CAD People. Image © Studio Esinam
Below, we have rounded up a selection of the blocks available. More information about the Studio Esinam’s product can be found on the official website here. The team is also offering a download of 25 free people from their library, which can be accessed here.

People elevation. Image © Studio Esinam
People swimming. Image © Studio Esinam
Trees elevation. Image © Studio Esinam
Trees elevation. Image © Studio Esinam
Trees plan. Image © Studio Esinam
Trees plan. Image © Studio Esinam
