What are your EXPERIENCES with your FACADE?

Many of us spend most of our days sitting behind a computer and working. In our working environments, not only indoor conditions, but also the daily interactions with building’s façade (i.e. opening a window, closing a window blind or simply looking out from a window) have a major impact on our experiences. In that respect, as a part of an ongoing Ph.D. research, this survey investigates users' experiences in their working environments, related to the building's façade.

* This survey is created with the collaboration of TU Delft, Architectural Engineering and Technology Department, as a part of an ongoing PhD Research currently named "Human Centered Adaptive Facades"