Must-Visit Booths at the AIA 2019 Architecture Expo

This year, the AIA Conference on Architecture 2019 is announcing "Blueprint for Better" as the theme of the event. Held in Las Vegas on 6-8 June, the occasion encourages local components to "reflect upon those areas in their own communities" and use the opportunity to solve problems and improve communities themselves.

The organizers explain the "Blueprint for Better" theme as the recognition and response to the issue of the lack of affordable housing and the growing problem of homelessness. Participants are encouraged to explore these topics and create proposals for solutions on how to help the homeless and build a better and progressive community in the 21st century.

Read on to explore the must-visit booths at the event.

Panoramah!®

Gama Issa House | Márcio Kogan – Studio MK27 | São Paulo, Brazil | © Fernando Guerra

Booth 2223

The Geneva-based brand presents its minimalist window system made of an ultra-thin sliding aluminum frame that explores the characteristics of structural glass to create large glazed areas. The product approaches the conventional window from a completely new perspective providing maximum sunlight thanks to its subtle profile and large glazed area.

Enscape™



Exterior Rendering - Forum User: Rockingbird | Enscape

Booth 9127

This VR real-time rendering plugin for Revit, SketchUp and Rhino allows you — with just one click — to start and walk through your rendered project. The program helps you better evaluate the features of your work and do a great and clear presentation to your clients

Kingspan Insulated Panels



Courtesy of Kingspan Insulated Panels

Booth 4107

USA-based Kingspan Group's largest division uses modern technologies and methods to build for a low carbon world. The panels' design and production are based on improving building performance and construction methods, while energy efficiency and a sustainable future are at the heart of their innovation.

Please find a map of the booths below.