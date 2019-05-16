World
Villa Mosca Bianca House / Design Haus Liberty

  • 12:00 - 16 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Villa Mosca Bianca House / Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

  • Local architect

    Roberto Manzetti

  • Landscape Architect

    Colin Okasimo Associates
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

Text description provided by the architects. To create a secondary holiday home for my retired clients life with his wife and grown children who ocassionally visit.  They wanted a relaxed lifestyle that included gardening, reading, swimming/ wakeboarding, eating on the terrace, cooking with a view, waking up with southern light, a view to the sunset from the bathtub, spaces to meditate and terraces to view the water at different levels.

Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

The context of the actual site dictataed the shape of the house.  We wanted each bedroom experience to have a various enviorment in landscape by inserting fingers into each region. 

Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

From the thick forrest of pine to the water edge of the lake.  The site was key for didcating the unique design.   The house is in three layers.  The heart, the inside, the inside/outside and outdoor terraces.

Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

Because planning is counted on volumn, we wanted to create a central garden which made the home feel bigger but didn’t  necessarily count as part of the area because it was open air.  At the same time, it created a passive central ventilatoin system and added to the brightness and features of the interiors.

Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

A lot of the interiors included natural stone- completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed.  Because the house is so minial and clean we wanted to create contrast within it. 

Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural then when it’s completely machined over.  We tried to make the house as simple as possible.  The local fabricators of all of the elements really added to the quality and detail of the home.

Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty
Courtesy of Design Haus Liberty

Design Haus Liberty
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Villa Mosca Bianca House / Design Haus Liberty" 16 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916988/villa-mosca-bianca-house-design-haus-liberty/> ISSN 0719-8884

