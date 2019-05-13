World
Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

© Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller + 93

© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The Lorena residential building was designed to integrate architecture and landscape, presenting itself as a green building in the middle of the metropolis of São Paulo. The gardens have a distinct importance in the common as in the private areas of the 515m² duplex apartments.

© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The relation between landscape and architecture is generous. The gardens are on a level with the ground, so that the external are as extensions of the inner ones. The green plays a role of a visual component, which provides more privacy for the apartments, and despite the height, also promotes the feeling of being surrounded by a garden.

© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The duplex units have a wide social area, where the living merges itself with the balcony. The free plan creates flexible spaces. The four bedrooms have areas in the upper and lower floors, besides their own private balconies.

© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The ground floor and the rooftop were conceived for common use. The free plan on the ground floor is surrounded by the garden and the pool in the back of the building, as the rooftop offers a view for the city and social area.

© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The structural project was drawn together with the landscape project, enabling the planting of bigger species of plants.  Gutter beams 70 cm large for 60 cm depth serve also as flowerbeds in the balcony of the façade. On the ground floor and rooftop, the use of inverted beams enables the planting in a deeper planting box.

© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller
Longitudinal section AA
Longitudinal section AA
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

In the landscape project, the gardens are primarily composed by local species from the Atlantic forest and fruit and native trees, that better fit to the local environment, help to attract local fauna (birds and insects) and require less maintenance. For the natural soil area, in the front of the building bigger size trees were chosen.

© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

Cite: "Lorena Building / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo" [Edifício Lorena / Lucia Manzano Arquitetura + Paisagismo] 13 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916754/lorena-building-lucia-manzano-arquitetura-plus-paisagismo/> ISSN 0719-8884

