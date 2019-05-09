Totti’s Restaurant / Akin Atelier

-
Architects
-
LocationBondi NSW 2026, Australia
-
Category
-
Design TeamKelvin Ho
-
Area395.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ClientsJustin Hemmes, Bettina Hemmes. Merivale
-
Landscape360 landscaping
Text description provided by the architects. The 185-seater space is composed of 2 main dining spaces; the cantina is an oversized whitewashed space with an exposed wooden beamed ceiling & voids which soak the room with natural light.
Textural palette comprised original architectural elements mixed with the new – painted concrete flooring and rendered walls ground custom joinery, bespoke terrazzo benchtops, custom tables & leather bench seating.
The cantina opens out to Totti’s courtyard. The outdoor space adopts a peaceful palette of mostly whites & greens drenched in sunlight that filters through the two 50-year old olive trees planted during the rebuild to create privacy from the neighboring residential block.