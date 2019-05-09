Totti’s Restaurant / Akin Atelier

+ 14

Architects Akin Atelier

Location Bondi NSW 2026, Australia

Category Restaurant

Design Team Kelvin Ho

Area 395.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Murray Fredericks

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Justin Hemmes, Bettina Hemmes. Merivale

Landscape 360 landscaping

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 185-seater space is composed of 2 main dining spaces; the cantina is an oversized whitewashed space with an exposed wooden beamed ceiling & voids which soak the room with natural light.

Textural palette comprised original architectural elements mixed with the new – painted concrete flooring and rendered walls ground custom joinery, bespoke terrazzo benchtops, custom tables & leather bench seating.

The cantina opens out to Totti’s courtyard. The outdoor space adopts a peaceful palette of mostly whites & greens drenched in sunlight that filters through the two 50-year old olive trees planted during the rebuild to create privacy from the neighboring residential block.