Totti’s Restaurant / Akin Atelier

  • 19:00 - 9 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Totti’s Restaurant / Akin Atelier
Totti’s Restaurant / Akin Atelier, © Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

© Murray Fredericks © Murray Fredericks © Murray Fredericks © Murray Fredericks + 14

    • Clients

      Justin Hemmes, Bettina Hemmes. Merivale

    • Landscape

      360 landscaping
      • More Specs Less Specs
    © Murray Fredericks
    © Murray Fredericks

    Text description provided by the architects. The 185-seater space is composed of 2 main dining spaces; the cantina is an oversized whitewashed space with an exposed wooden beamed ceiling & voids which soak the room with natural light.

    © Murray Fredericks
    © Murray Fredericks

    Textural palette comprised original architectural elements mixed with the new – painted concrete flooring and rendered walls ground custom joinery, bespoke terrazzo benchtops, custom tables & leather bench seating.

    © Murray Fredericks
    © Murray Fredericks

    The cantina opens out to Totti’s courtyard. The outdoor space adopts a peaceful palette of mostly whites & greens drenched in sunlight that filters through the two 50-year old olive trees planted during the rebuild to create privacy from the neighboring residential block.

    © Murray Fredericks
    © Murray Fredericks

    Project location

    Akin Atelier
    Office

