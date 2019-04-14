World
  Pleated House / Megowan Architectural

Pleated House / Megowan Architectural

  14 April, 2019
Pleated House / Megowan Architectural
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

  Clients

    Kieron Christ

  Engineering

    Meyer Consulting

  Stylist

    Claire Taffe
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. How do you make a Pleat?  First you fold, then you heat.  A folded roof form and charred cypress cladding are the obvious highlights of this extension to an existing single storey weatherboard in beachy Highett.  

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Given the home was going to be built by a well-traveled roof plumber and his design aware partner, a simple flat roofed box out the back just wasn’t going to be an option.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Equally a homage to the folded plate roof forms familiar to midcentury modernism (Donald Wexler, Barry Berkus, Pierre Koenig to name a few) and the iconic bathing boxes which dot Port Phillip Bay, the folded roof was implemented to allow for clerestory windows to let light deep into the living spaces of the extension from the north, east and west.  The six different shaped clerestory windows were a key strategy to addressing the day lighting issues inherent in a south facing rear yard.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

A large box gutter separates old from new and kept untidy spouting out of sight and out of mind.  The central valley of the roof form was centered on the existing entry to the home, thus framing a view to the family (and dog) sized rear yard.  

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The client personally and lovingly charred and oiled the cypress himself in the back yard and the grooving of the ship lapped cladding informed the dark grooved kitchen.  If you look close enough at the images you may even notice a charred cypress clad dog house!

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Plan
Plan
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Two new bathrooms were created in the existing part of the house and some internal walls were repositioned to create one master suite with walk-through robe and two subsequent bedrooms.  

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The clients rave about the space and upon entering it’s easy to understand why.  The breeze through the house, simple approachable tactility of the materials, the even day lighting and large open doors and windows all produce the relaxing sense that you’ve just arrived to a beachside and carefree holiday.  Sitting around the indoor/outdoor servery, opening a bottle of wine, roasting some peppers and chatting with our lovely clients about some past travel adventures only completes the whole enviable lifestyle experience.  

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

