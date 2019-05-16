Office HY / Studio Arthur Casas

+ 23

Architects Studio Arthur Casas

Location Curitiba - State of Paraná, Brazil

Category Offices Interiors

Lead Architects Arthur Casas

Project Team Flávia Campos, Luísa Vicentini, Victoria Chaves, Guilherme Cardoso, Marina Menossi, Henrique Zulian, Eduardo Lotfi

Area 4843.75 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Filippo Bamberghi

Text description provided by the architects. We went along with the client to visit the small, modern building where the plan for an up-and-coming healthcare business. I was surprised by the high ceilings and the hulking bare concrete columns.

Immediately, I thought of scattering the various office environments included in the plan across the space. Since in every new firm the idea is to mingle and nurture encounters, rather than segregating, this gave rise to the concept of multiple transparent areas, with a shared socializing space with a Ping-Pong table and a fridge stocked with soda and beer, as well as a TV tuned to sports, not the news.

The division between the production and reception areas was executed through a simple interlocking system in the form of an amorphous wood element created by the Studio, with so many varied possible arrangements that it recalls a child’s toy.