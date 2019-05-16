World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Arthur Casas
  6. 2017
  7. Office HY / Studio Arthur Casas

Office HY / Studio Arthur Casas

  • 16:00 - 16 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Office HY / Studio Arthur Casas
Save this picture!
Office HY / Studio Arthur Casas, © Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

© Filippo Bamberghi © Filippo Bamberghi © Filippo Bamberghi © Filippo Bamberghi + 23

  • Architects

    Studio Arthur Casas

  • Location

    Curitiba - State of Paraná, Brazil

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Arthur Casas

  • Project Team

    Flávia Campos, Luísa Vicentini, Victoria Chaves, Guilherme Cardoso, Marina Menossi, Henrique Zulian, Eduardo Lotfi

  • Area

    4843.75 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

Text description provided by the architects. We went along with the client to visit the small, modern building where the plan for an up-and-coming healthcare business. I was surprised by the high ceilings and the hulking bare concrete columns.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

Immediately, I thought of scattering the various office environments included in the plan across the space. Since in every new firm the idea is to mingle and nurture encounters, rather than segregating, this gave rise to the concept of multiple transparent areas, with a shared socializing space with a Ping-Pong table and a fridge stocked with soda and beer, as well as a TV tuned to sports, not the news.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

The division between the production and reception areas was executed through a simple interlocking system in the form of an amorphous wood element created by the Studio, with so many varied possible arrangements that it recalls a child’s toy.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Office HY / Studio Arthur Casas" [Escritório HY / Studio Arthur Casas] 16 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913509/office-hy-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream