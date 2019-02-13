World
85 Valentines for Architects and (Architecture) Lovers

Ohhh Valentine's Day... The international holiday of love. While you're spending your day (and hopefully night) eating chocolate and sipping on fine wine with your loved ones, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind you just how much you love.... architecture ;)

Regardless of your relationship status, one thing that unites us all is our love for making the world a better place through design. At ArchDaily, we realize how important tolerance, acceptance, and love are to the process of building a better world.

With over 450 submissions (including a card called ARCHItinder that shows what Mies' and FLW's tinder would look like today), we present to you the best architecture-themed Valentine's Day cards. From us to you, may you feel a wealth of love on this special day.

Featured gif by Amy Trick

© Chara Mantopoulou
© Chara Mantopoulou
© Matthias Faul
© Matthias Faul
© David Wilbourne
© David Wilbourne
© Buddika Badara
© Buddika Badara
© Tarcisio Antonio da Silva
© Tarcisio Antonio da Silva
© Himangshu Shekhar
© Himangshu Shekhar
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Kirra Keating
© Kirra Keating
© Aleksander Cruz Silva
© Aleksander Cruz Silva
© Himangshu Shekhar
© Himangshu Shekhar
© Cynthia Steylaerts
© Cynthia Steylaerts
© Mahtab Ghanderi
© Mahtab Ghanderi
© Hanjun Kim
© Hanjun Kim
© Maria Tsilomitrou
© Maria Tsilomitrou
© Victoria Tsujkerman
© Victoria Tsujkerman
© Max Boehringer
© Max Boehringer
© Bob Rattray
© Bob Rattray
© Fatemeh Safipour
© Fatemeh Safipour
© Nicola Tong
© Nicola Tong
© Shahab Shoar
© Shahab Shoar

© Ivana Rajkovic & Nevenka Rajkovic Batinic
© Ivana Rajkovic & Nevenka Rajkovic Batinic

© Rohma Haq
© Rohma Haq

© Clark Cheng
© Clark Cheng

© Kabir Shrivastava & Anushikha Sachan
© Kabir Shrivastava & Anushikha Sachan
© Farah Jalil
© Farah Jalil
© Joseph Lui
© Joseph Lui
© Ariana Popovici
© Ariana Popovici
© I am not mae
© I am not mae
© Özlem Oguz
© Özlem Oguz
© Lauren Rolph
© Lauren Rolph
© Emma Herregods
© Emma Herregods
© Cristina Bataran
© Cristina Bataran
© Boonyakorn Damrongrat
© Boonyakorn Damrongrat
© Lari Abi Saber
© Lari Abi Saber
© Brittany Newman
© Brittany Newman
© Nicolás Sánchez Jiménez
© Nicolás Sánchez Jiménez
© SYH Design
© SYH Design

© Hari Deevi
© Hari Deevi

© Jiye Ha
© Jiye Ha

© Megha Uppal
© Megha Uppal
© Anusha Dhawan
© Anusha Dhawan
© Donna Mena
© Donna Mena
© Mina Lotfollahi
© Mina Lotfollahi
© Asli Nur Timur
© Asli Nur Timur
© Vinitha Mohan
© Vinitha Mohan
© Vasiliki Nikolau
© Vasiliki Nikolau
© Hai Peng Teow
© Hai Peng Teow
© Milad Meehdizadeh
© Milad Meehdizadeh
© Nastaran Razavi
© Nastaran Razavi
© Saket Sagar
© Saket Sagar
© Elisabeth Petterson
© Elisabeth Petterson
© Asli Nur Timur
© Asli Nur Timur
© Emma Gill
© Emma Gill
© Daniela Miler
© Daniela Miler
© Eric Randall
© Eric Randall
© Giulia Cavallo
© Giulia Cavallo
© Arul Maniyan
© Arul Maniyan
© Jip Vorstermans
© Jip Vorstermans
© John Brennan
© John Brennan
© Evdokia Patkou Pitsalidou
© Evdokia Patkou Pitsalidou
© Ivana Rajkovic & Nevenka Rajkovic Batinic
© Ivana Rajkovic & Nevenka Rajkovic Batinic
© Özlem Oguz
© Özlem Oguz
© Nancy Lu
© Nancy Lu
© Subin Lee
© Subin Lee
© Gairik Bhattacharya
© Gairik Bhattacharya
© Reza Mohammadi
© Reza Mohammadi
© валентинка
© валентинка
© Özlem Oguz
© Özlem Oguz
© Clarita Mena
© Clarita Mena
© Melissa Chua
© Melissa Chua
© Farah Jalil
© Farah Jalil
© Kelsey Wilkinson
© Kelsey Wilkinson
© Chardkajorn Lertsawad
© Chardkajorn Lertsawad
© Lia Delgado
© Lia Delgado
© Jiye Ha
© Jiye Ha
© Özlem Oguz
© Özlem Oguz
About this author
Zoë Montano
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Zoë Montano. "85 Valentines for Architects and (Architecture) Lovers" 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911222/85-valentines-for-architects-and-architecture-lovers/> ISSN 0719-8884

