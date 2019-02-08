Architectural League of New York Announce Winners of the 2019 Emerging Voices Program

The Architectural League of New York has announced the winners of it's 2019 Emerging Voices, an award given annually to eight individuals/practices based in the US, Canada, or Mexico. The Emerging Voices program, which is now in its 37th year, seeks to spotlight the distinctive design voices with the potential to influence the field of architecture.

The Emerging Voices award program has long been considered one of the most prestigious in North American architecture; a large portion of the 250 awarded practices are now well-known internationally.

“This year’s Emerging Voices explore different modes of architectural inquiry–social, environmental, formal, computational, and material–to create ambitious design solutions across a broad scale, from installations and public space to housing and cultural institutions,” explained League Program Director Anne Rieselbach.

This year's winners were selected through a two-stage jury process, in which former winners and practitioners looked at works from 45 North American practices. The jury looks primarily at the portfolio of built work but also considers accomplishments in the academic and public realms.

Bernardo Quinzaños Oria, Ignacio Urquiza Seoane; Mexico City, Mexico

Estudio Urquiza. ImageVinícola Cuna de Tierra / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Colloqate

Bryan C. Lee, Jr., Sue Mobley; New Orleans, LA, USA

Colloquate . ImagePhoto by Chris Daemmrich

Trattie Davies, Jonathan Toews; New York City, NY, USA

Davies Toews. ImageHudson Linear Park / Davies Toews

Brennan Buck, David Freeland; Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY, USA

MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Phu Hoang, Rachely Rotem; Brooklyn, NY, USA

Cloud Seeding / MODU + Geotectura Studio. Image © Aviad Bar-Ness

Troy Schaum, Rosalyne Shieh, Houston, TX and New York City, NY, USA

Transart Foundation / Schaum/Shieh. Image © Naho Kubota

UUfie

Irene Gardpoit, Eiri Ota; Toronto, Canada

Lake Cottage / UUfie. Image © Naho Kubota

Waechter Architecture

Ben Waechter, Portland, Oregon, USA

Sawtooth / Waechter Architecture. Image © David Papazian

