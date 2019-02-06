Future Architecture: Creative Exchange 2019

Next week, the annual Creative Exchange Conference organized by Future Architecture Platform will take place at the Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO) in Ljubljana, bringing together the 25 selected emerging creatives and a selected group of architects and architectural institutions to showcase ideas and trends for the future development of architecture and the profession.

The Focus Talks, on the first day of the event, will feature Giovanna Borasi, chief curator at the CCA and editor of the book The Other Architect. The keynote speakers at the conference will also be architects who run well established practices today, but develop them in a constant search for alternative architectural tools and strategies: Gustavo Utrabo, Aleph Zero architects, RIBA International Prize 2018 winners; Freek Persyn, 51N4E Architects, European Urban Public Space Prize 2018 winners; and Špela Videčnik, OFIS Architects. The Focus Talks will be chaired by Mika Savela, editor-in-chief of the Finnish Architectural Review and 2016 Future Architecture Alumni.

The Matchmaking Conference will feature 25 selected emerging creatives that have submitted their ideas to the Future Architecture Call for Ideas 2019 and winners of the Fundació Mies van der Rohe Young Talent Architecture Award 2018.

Over the course of the event, the Future Architecture Fair will provide a forum for architects or architecture offices, institutions, producers, curators and other professionals to present their projects, connect and meet partners for projects and stay abreast of the latest developments in architecture.