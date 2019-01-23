Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2019

Roses are red, violets are blue; we'd love to receive a valentine from you! In what has become an ArchDaily annual tradition, we are opening a call for our readers to share the love in 2019. <3

Competition Guidelines:

All entries must be received by February 11, 12:00 pm EST

Design must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif

Format must be 1800 x 1200 pixels (vertical or horizontal)

Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily

The theme for the design should be Valentine-related and have something to do with architecture

You may submit more than one entry

Our favorite submissions will be published on February 12

How to share a link to your submission:

In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.

How to share a file using Dropbox

How to share a file using Google Drive

How to share a file using Imgur

How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive

Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.

