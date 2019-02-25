World
  3. Architecture on Stage: Lütjens Padmanabhan

Architecture on Stage: Lütjens Padmanabhan

  • 03:30 - 25 February, 2019
Architecture on Stage: Lütjens Padmanabhan
Architecture on Stage: Lütjens Padmanabhan, Vertical City / GAR Hall. Image © Kendall McCaugherty
Vertical City / GAR Hall. Image © Kendall McCaugherty

Join us as the founders of the Swiss architecture practice present their recent work.

Oliver Lütjens and Thomas Padmanabhan established their Zurich based practice in 2007, having both worked for the office of Diener & Diener. They have gone on to realise a series of highly individual residential projects which draw on a strikingly wide range of historical reference, most recently an apartment building on Waldmeisterweg in Zurich (2018). They are both visiting professors at EPF Lausanne.

About this author
Katherine Allen
Author

