World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Architecture on Stage: David Kohn

Architecture on Stage: David Kohn

  • 03:30 - 21 January, 2019
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture on Stage: David Kohn
Save this picture!
Architecture on Stage: David Kohn, © Will Pryce, via the Barbican
© Will Pryce, via the Barbican

David Kohn, founder of his own architectural practice, will discuss past and future projects from his office. 

David Kohn is the founder of David Kohn Architects (DKA), established in London in 2007 and working internationally on arts, education and residential projects. DKA’s current projects include the refurbishment of the ICA, a new campus for New College Oxford, and an apartment building for developer Euroboden in Berlin. Past projects include the V&A Photography Centre (2018), the Carrer Avinyó apartment, Barcelona (2013), the White Building (2012), and A Room for London (2011).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Katherine Allen
Author

See more:

Events
Cite: "Architecture on Stage: David Kohn" 21 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908494/architecture-on-stage-david-kohn/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream