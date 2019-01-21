Architecture on Stage: David Kohn

David Kohn, founder of his own architectural practice, will discuss past and future projects from his office.

David Kohn is the founder of David Kohn Architects (DKA), established in London in 2007 and working internationally on arts, education and residential projects. DKA’s current projects include the refurbishment of the ICA, a new campus for New College Oxford, and an apartment building for developer Euroboden in Berlin. Past projects include the V&A Photography Centre (2018), the Carrer Avinyó apartment, Barcelona (2013), the White Building (2012), and A Room for London (2011).