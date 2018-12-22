Registration Open for the 4th Edition of the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention AADIPA

The Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention AADIPA’s 4th call, addressed to professionals related to interventions in architectural heritage –architects, historians, archaeologists ...–, opens its online registration on Monday, December 17, 2018 and will remain open until April 5, 2019. Any completed work, carried out or published in the European geographical area during the period between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2018, and which meets the requirements of the 4 categories of the award can be entered:

Category A: Intervention in built heritage

All architectural, permanent or ephemeral interventions in architectural properties of heritage interest.

Category B: Exterior spaces

All interventions in the historic public space, in monumental and cultural landscape environments.

Category C: Urban planning

All planning work aimed at the protection, conservation and enhancement of architectural heritage.

Category D: Disclosure

Those initiatives, activities and actions that are aimed at disseminating the values of architectural heritage.

In the 4th edition, one of the award's latest developments is to increase the number of works selected as finalists. Thus, in category A, the jury will make a selection of up to 15 and in B, a maximum of 10, from which, in both cases, will emerge an award-winner and three finalists; on the other hand, in categories C and D, there will be one winner and three finalists. With this new formula, the Award management is committed to giving visibility to a greater number of works and recognizing the optimum level of good heritage practice in Europe. In addition, from all the work presented, the award management, will concede for the first time a Special Restoration Award to the intervention that from a technical and methodological point of view stands out for its quality, precision and respect.

The European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention AADIPA, led by Ramon Calonge, Oriol Cusidó, Marc Manzano, and Jordi Portal, architects members of the group AADIPA, that in its previous edition enjoyed registration figures confirming its international notoriety and with relevant overall quality in the presented proposals, aspires to continue increasing participation and quality, to consolidate its European scope and to involve associations, citizens and other agents related to heritage in order to open up to society.

As happens every year, the official award ceremony will take place within the framework of the International Biennial of Architectural Heritage Intervention. A conference that is organized by the award management, with the support of the COAC, AADIPA and the Generalitat de Catalunya, and that will hold its 4th edition in June 2019 in Barcelona.