Call for Submissions: 2018 Holiday Card Challenge
It's time to get into the Holiday Spirit! As we've done for the past few years, we're seeking holiday cards with an architectural spin to feature on ArchDaily. We expect abundant puns and festively decorated classic buildings. :)

Competition Guidelines:

  • Design must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif
  • Format is 1800 x 1200 pixels (vertical or horizontal)
  • Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily
  • The theme for the design can be Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years, etc.
  • All entries must be received by December 17 at 10PM EST
  • You may submit more than one entry
  • Our favorite submissions will be published 

How to share a link to your submission:
In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.
How to share a file using Dropbox
How to share a file using Google Drive
How to share a file using Imgur
How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive

Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.

