David Beckham's Miami Soccer Stadium Receives Public Vote

Save this picture! Freedom Park and Soccer Village. Image Courtesy of Beckham Group

David Beckham's Freedom Park and Soccer Village proposal for Miami has received the public vote supporting the project. Designed by Arquitectonica, the proposal to bring a soccer club to the city has been under development for over five and a half years. The Miami public voted in favor of building the 25,000-seat stadium, community park and public soccer facilities. While negotiation with city officials is still needed, if approved, the project would create a home for the new Internaćional de Fútbol Miami soccer club.

+ 6

The design for Beckham's stadium would transform the former site of Melreese Country Club next to Miami International Airport. The proejct would include a 23-hectare park, 25,000-seat stadium, commercial spaces and a hotel. As Beckham stated, "I started this dream five and a half years ago to bring a team to Miami, to bring a team to this great city." Internaćional de Fútbol Miami may begin playing as early as 2020, and would be the new major soccer club for Florida after Miami Fusion stopped in 2001.

Save this picture! Freedom Park and Soccer Village. Image Courtesy of Beckham Group

Save this picture! Freedom Park and Soccer Village. Image Courtesy of Beckham Group

The team owners would pay 4 to 5 million in rent to the city annually and pay state, county, city and school board taxes on 73 acres of rezoned land, an estimated 44 million in new annual taxes across all jurisdictions. Renderings for the development show the park running along the east side of the property, while retail and restaurant space would take a central position on the site next to the public soccer fields. The proposal also includes a new lake within the proposed parkland.

If negotiations with Miami are successful, the Freedom Park and Soccer Village is slated for completion in 2021.