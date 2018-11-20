World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. Fabian Tan Architect
  6. 2018
  7. Jose House / Fabian Tan Architect

Jose House / Fabian Tan Architect

  • 19:00 - 20 November, 2018
Jose House / Fabian Tan Architect
Jose House / Fabian Tan Architect, © Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

© Ceavs Chua

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a typical single storey terrace house on a plot of  23' x 75' land. The original house layout is typically closed and the brief was to create an open plan on one side and private rooms on the other side of the dividing center wall. With a restricted budget, the layout utilizes the existing structure as much as possible with the addition of a half loft floor which originally was the existing floor slab for an old water tank. The roof timber supports was also untouched and the scale of the building was maintained to match with the existing neighboring houses.

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

The roof viewing deck is proportioned to be unseen from street level and is used for night time hangout and barbecues. The 'U' shaped concrete seats is slightly lowered with a glass table that doubles up as the skylight to bring light to the center of the house. This house was designed through the eyes of a grandmother to recreate her love for nature and light whilst inside. The ideas are explored and distilled to create careful framings of view, light, shadow, void & relationships. Clearly, a natural harmonization of the houses' linear spatial qualities.

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
Section
Section
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

About this office
Fabian Tan Architect
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Malaysia
Cite: "Jose House / Fabian Tan Architect" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906149/jose-house-fabian-tan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

