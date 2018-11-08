International Student Competition for the Design of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ethiopia

Save this picture! ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, November 2013: Street scene in Addis Ababa. rvdw images / Shutterstock.com

If you're a student looking for an opportunity to make your mark and display your vision and direction for your career, this recently launched competition is definitely worth looking into. The Czech Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered an exceptional invitation to create a proposal for a new embassy in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa. The embassy is going to be built according to the student's proposal. As the organization committee sees this as one of the largest opportunities to support talented students in the creation of such a prestigious project, the competition has been opened up to students from all universities around the world.

Find the competition details below.

Conditions for participation in the competition: architectural, student, non-anonymous, open, designed for students of the world without restrictions.

Within the INSPIRELI AWARDS international competition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, in cooperation with the Department of Architecture of the Czech Technical University in Prague, will present a student idea competition for the suggestion of the Czech Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The aim of the competition is to support students in their professional development and to give them the opportunity to participate in the creation of a representative project.

Design Brief

Objects of the embassy in Addis Ababa will be a business card for the Czech Republic. Their mission will be primarily to express the cultural level of the state and the tradition of Czech architecture within the European and world context of cultural heritage. They will be a place where foreigners can learn basic information about the history of the Czech Republic, culture and economy. The area of the embassy should express its own form and content with an adequate level of state representation, reflecting the genius loci (the environment and the conditions of the place), all while fulfilling the requirement for functionality and purposefulness. A prerequisite for the architectural solution is its expressive time, high quality of execution, rational layout and the choice and use of materials while maintaining the typological attributes of purpose-built buildings (offices and residences) for diplomatic representation. The architectural solution must also respect the basic safety, economic and especially user and operational requirements.

The submitted projects will be evaluated both within the design of the Embassy with a separate jury composed of renowned architects and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as within the international competition INSPIRELI AWARDS in the category ARCHITECTURE.

For further information visit the official competition website.