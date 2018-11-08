World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  Harvard GSD's Wheelwright Prize 2019 is Open for Submissions

Harvard GSD's Wheelwright Prize 2019 is Open for Submissions

Harvard GSD's Wheelwright Prize 2019 is Open for Submissions
Harvard GSD's Wheelwright Prize 2019 is Open for Submissions, © Kris Snibbe/Harvard University News Office
© Kris Snibbe/Harvard University News Office

The Harvard Graduate School of Design has initiated a call for submissions for the 2019 Wheelwright Prize, an open international competition that awards $100,000 to a “talented early-career architect to support travel-based research.”

With an open competition process, the Wheelwright Prize recognizes the importance of field research to professional development and reinforces Harvard GSD’s dedication to fostering investigative approaches to contemporary design. The winning entrant will join previous winners such as Aude-Line Duliere in 2018, Samuel Bravo in 2017, and Anna Puigjaner in 2016.

The prize is open to emerging architects irrespective of where they practice. Applicants must have received a degree from a professionally accredited architecture program in the past 15 years, however an affiliation with the Harvard GSD is not required.

The application must comprise a portfolio, research proposal, and travel itinerary that takes them outside their country of residence. Applications will be judged based on the “quality of their design work, scholarly accomplishments, originality or persuasiveness of the research proposal, and evidence of ability to fulfill the proposed project.”

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, January 27th, 2019, which can via made via the official website here. Finalists will be asked to travel to the Harvard GSD for March 14th 2019 for final presentations.

News via: The Harvard University Graduate School of Design

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Harvard GSD's Wheelwright Prize 2019 is Open for Submissions" 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905499/harvard-gsds-wheelwright-prize-2019-is-open-for-submissions/> ISSN 0719-8884

