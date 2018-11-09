ZCC / CCDI

Save this picture! Building is iconic and recognizable in the surrounding environment. Image © Taipei Ceng

Architects CCDI

Location No. 27 Leshan Road, Xiashan District, Zhanjiang, Guangdong, China

Chief architect Lang Wang

Design Team CCDI 21 Design Studio

Area 96930.09 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Taipei Ceng

Client Zhanjiang Guo Ji Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ZCC is located in the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, the surrounding development and construction is mature; the site is located along the Leshan Road, the main development axis of Zhangjiang city, with convenient transportation; Leshan Avenue extends eastward to the Zhanjiang Bay Bridge and crosses the Wulishan Harbor, connected to the natural landscape of the city. The total construction area of the project is 96,930.09 m2 and the building height is 204.0 m. It is the landmark building of Zhanjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone and the tallest building in western Guangdong.

Save this picture! Night view, architectural lighting decoration. Image © Taipei Ceng

Save this picture! Building blocks are staggering and climbing. Image © Taipei Ceng

Create a logo of CBD

The northern part of the site is the Leshan Avenue, the main road of the city, which has a large traffic flow. Buildings in the north of the road hava low building heights, the urban space is open and the sight of landscape is broad, comply with the favorable conditions brought by the surrounding environment and the main development axis of the city, the north facade will become an important display surface of the building. Architectural form deduction relies on the urban spatial planning layout, and the tower facade facing the main road is cleanly grounded, enhancing the integrity of the main facade image.

Save this picture! Podium space: high lobby, arcade and grey space. Image © Taipei Ceng

Save this picture! A bird's-eye view from west to east of the building along the Leshan route. Image © Taipei Ceng

Facing urban life

The low-rise buildings with small scale and high density on the south side of the base are the main source of urban life. Therefore, we built the podium along the south side of the site, Lexing Road, into a suitable commercial space, and arrange leisure facilities in the retreat space and roof garden to attract the surrounding consumers. In the design of the tower, we divide the shape of the building, so that the blocks of the units are staggered and interlocked, forming a trend of climbing, creating an iconic and recognizable architectural image; Through the advancement and retreat between the masses, a multi-level retreat space is created to echo the urban space on the south side.

Responding to the bay scene

As the commanding heights of urban space,the development zone’s architecture and ZCC form a undulating city skyline. Adjacent high-rise buildings and ZCC rely on Leshan Avenue form a continuous street-wall interface, extending eastward to Wulishan Harbor, guiding the natural transition of the city's public open space to the Gulf landscape. We combine greening plants and leisure facilities in the retreat space, roof garden and overhead floor. As a three-dimensional continuation of the urban landscape space, it will be in harmony with the surrounding urban environment, and the scenery of the overlooking Bay is beautiful.

Save this picture! Office lobby interior space. Image © Taipei Ceng

Fun space

Different treatment methods are used for each entrance of the building. Gray space is placed in the northeast corner, which makes the level of pedestrians entering the lobby more abundant. It combines with the North-South penetrating office lobby space and enhances the guiding and interesting of the building floor space. The design of arcade and grey space adapted to the climate, conforms to the planning of urban public space system and creates a dynamic urban open space.

Save this picture! Leisure facilities combined with greenery in the roof garden and overhead floor. Image © Taipei Ceng

Efficient, practical, flexible, and regular building graphic design, economical and reasonable structure makes the project easy to implement. Regular and practical office space combine with the experience space provided by the Sky Garden to create an office building with suitable environment and excellent quality. We pay attention to the high degree of completion of the project and the balanced control of the budget. Under the control of cost of 4ooo yuan/m2, the city's benchmark office products have been realized, and the industrial clustering effect has been formed. After the sale is less than one year, it has been sold more than half. All the costs have already been recovered, a very good social response and market reaction has been achieved. The project won the Silver Award of the 4th Shenzhen Architectural Design Award in 2018.