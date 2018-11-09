World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. Lacime Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Xiangcheng District Planning Exhibition Hall / Lacime Architects

Xiangcheng District Planning Exhibition Hall / Lacime Architects

  • 21:00 - 9 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Xiangcheng District Planning Exhibition Hall / Lacime Architects
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su + 43

  • Architects

    Lacime Architects

  • Location

    East of Suzhou North Railway Station, Nantiancheng Road, Suzhou, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Hu Cheng

  • Design Team

    Dezhen Kong, Zhihao Jin

  • Area

    6030.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su, Qilin Zhang

  • Interior Design

    Quan Huang, G-Art Design

  • Interior Designer

    Quan Huang

  • Client

    Futureland Group
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Suzhou is a cultural city with history of more than 2500 years. It not only creates rich material wealth-being for the Chinese nation, but also writes a brilliant chapter about the excellent traditional culture. Suzhou has the reputation of the most majestic scenery in the southeast China, also its architecture is featured as “Elegance and Grace”.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

Planning Exhibition Hall is located in the east of Suzhou North Railway Station, which is an open base, south to Nantiancheng Road, east to Chengyang Road and north of Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway. It covers an area of 1.17 hectares with 6030㎡floorage .

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

Nearly billions of passengers flow through Suzhou North Railway Station every year. When the high-speed train slows down before entering the station, this exhibition hall could be visible at a glance! The advantage of site location determines its uniqueness. Each visible facade of architecture is very important. We carried out researches in two ways; one is the garden type, some enclosed elements are applied in space constraints to achieve orderly space change. Obviously, it is difficult for garden-style to achieve the meaning carried by the building, so we adapted another way that setting a point to make it a whole without scatter, let it become a city landmark and visual focus!

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

We aimed to design a simple and powerful shape for the building and hope this square can reveal the profound meaning of "confidence" for the owners, the government and all those who work for the high-speed rail new town project. The outer curtain wall is composed of vertical components, which has the elegant and dynamic effect and is implied "the Curtain Rises".

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

The height of the building is particularly important, so we set the height of the building in line with those on the high-speed rail. With height fixed, length and width will be determined to be 46 meters in proportion to the column span and other factors. The outer appearance is made up of aluminium square rods. The standard segments comprised of the outer appearance size and spacing corresponds strictly to the column net. Each rod is divided into five equal parts and its inner side is treated with dark lines and its end side is treated with curling to make the building more flexible and soft.

Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Qilin Zhang
Interior. Image © Qilin Zhang
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

As for landscape, we emphasize on the application of the waterscape to ensure the full reflection by setting the road leading to the main entrance of the building on the side. The elegant curved profile of the building is inverted in the water, which is very charming. The image of the outer appearance is conceived from a musical instrument called Marimba. The building is solidified music. We hope that this small building can play the splendid music against the water sky.

Save this picture!
Xiangcheng District Planning Exhibition Hall / Lacime Architects, Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su
Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Lacime Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "Xiangcheng District Planning Exhibition Hall / Lacime Architects" 09 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905081/xiangcheng-district-planning-exhibition-hall-lacime-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Exterior. Image © Shengliang Su

苏州相城区规划展示馆 / 上海日清建筑设计有限公司

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream