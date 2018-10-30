World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Australia
  5. Thomas Wing-Evans
  6. 2018
  7. 80Hz / Thomas Wing-Evans

80Hz / Thomas Wing-Evans

  • 19:00 - 30 October, 2018
80Hz / Thomas Wing-Evans
80Hz / Thomas Wing-Evans, Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans
Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans

Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans

Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans
Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans

Text description provided by the architects. British designer and architect Thomas Wing-Evans has created an interactive sound pavilion in collaboration with the DX Lab for the State Library of New South Wales in Australia, which takes paintings from the library’s collection and turns them into music. Located outside the Mitchell Reading Room in Sydney’s CBD, Wing-Evans’ pavilion features a curving black timber frame clad in matt anodized aluminum shingles. Working with studio Sonar Sound, a computer program was developed to translate visual data into sound. Images were analyzed for visual data such as complexity, color, tone and face detection, and metadata like date, location, and subject.

Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans
Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans

These values then formed the basis of computer-generated compositions. Inside the structure, a central mechanism displays a selection of paintings on a reel, like a real-life Instagram feed. Visitors can crank a handle to select an image and listen to its soundscape. Multi-channel audio embedded in the floor and all corners creates an immersive experience that surrounds visitors and resonates through the structure. The metal cladding and geometry means that the sound reverberates, creating a unique acoustic space.

Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans
Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans
Elevation
Elevation

‘Beyond its acoustic qualities, my intention was to create a structure that provides shelter while allowing visitors to feel rooted in the city and the natural elements. From above, the open shingles completely overlap, keeping the rain off while allowing daylight to enter into the space.’

Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans
Courtesy of Thomas Wing-Evans

‘Openings at eye level allow passersby to peer inside and visitors to see out, which was key for making the space welcoming. At night, audio-reactive lighting pulsates through the cladding, attracting visitors to experience the State Library's painting collection in an entirely new way.’

About this office
Thomas Wing-Evans
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Pavillion Australia
Cite: "80Hz / Thomas Wing-Evans" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904297/80hz-thomas-wing-evans/> ISSN 0719-8884

