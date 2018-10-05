World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Field
  4. Poland
  5. Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak
  6. 2015
  7. Flyspot Warsaw / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak

Flyspot Warsaw / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak

  • 06:00 - 5 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Flyspot Warsaw / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak
Save this picture!
Flyspot Warsaw / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak, © Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński

© Wojciech Kryński © Wojciech Kryński © Wojciech Kryński © Wojciech Kryński + 29

Save this picture!
© Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński

Text description provided by the architects. The wind tunnel building is a reinforced-concrete structure with walls and ceilings of various thickness. Its almost cubic shape measures 33 m x 22 m in base and 38 m in height (11 m above ground level). 

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The structure consists of an internal solid in a shape of a cylindrical tube, formed by a square with the side length of 7.5 m and contains the core technology of the vertical wind tunnel. The rooms (3 - 4.5 m wide) including: the reception, office and hotel rooms, conference facilities, bathrooms and dressing rooms are spirally arranged around it. They are accessed from the entrance hall by an inclined corridor, which ascends gradually until it reaches the glass cylinder - the key feature of the building. Inside – the powerful units generate wind of 300 km/h directed upwards, which allows people to be lifted up to more than a dozen metres. This movement along with the associations of 'floating' kites or plastic supermarket bags – the latter perhaps invoking less friendly associations – were the key inspiration in designing the external form of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
© Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński
Save this picture!
Section B-B
Section B-B
Save this picture!
© Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński

The location was also crucial for the shaping of the building. The chaotic urban sprawl at the intersection of the motorways, perceived just briefly and fragmentary by going through, encouraged us to propose a distinctive and autonomous form. 

Save this picture!
© Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński

We were also able to minimise the environmental impact of the building thanks to the availability of the road system, power lines and a concrete plant, as well as the possibility of rainwater retention and disposal of excavated soil. This, along with the energy savings during the construction and operation of the facility – closed air stream circulation and re-use of related heat – enabled us to ensure a highly balanced relationship between the building and the environment. 

Save this picture!
© Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński

Another challenge for the design of the building, which had an ambition of showing the struggle between the force of wind and gravity, was the choice of material. Initially, we considered using high-tech structural textiles. Yet, considering the functional and economic requirements it was decided to use reinforced concrete. It allowed the building to accommodate more functions and, due to its mass, ensured a stable air stream, creating optimal conditions for the use of the wind tunnel – fully controlled vertikal movement of people.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training sports field Poland
Cite: "Flyspot Warsaw / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak" 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903172/flyspot-warsaw-biuro-projektow-lewicki-latak/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream