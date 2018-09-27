World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Es Devlin to Design the UK’s “Poem Pavilion” for Dubai Expo 2020

Es Devlin to Design the UK’s “Poem Pavilion” for Dubai Expo 2020

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Es Devlin to Design the UK’s “Poem Pavilion” for Dubai Expo 2020
Save this picture!
Es Devlin to Design the UK’s “Poem Pavilion” for Dubai Expo 2020, Courtesy of Es Devlin
Courtesy of Es Devlin

Award-winning artist and designer Es Devlin OBE is set to design the UK Pavilion for Expo 2020 in Dubai. The scheme, titled “Poem Pavilion” will highlight “leading British expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Space,” and will be produced in collaboration with global brand agency Avantgarde.

The Poem Pavilion will feature an illuminated “Message to Space,” with each of the Expo’s projected 25 million visitors invited to contribute.

Courtesy of Es Devlin Courtesy of Es Devlin Courtesy of Es Devlin Courtesy of Es Devlin + 4

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Es Devlin
Courtesy of Es Devlin

For the pavilion’s design, Devlin will draw on previous experience with artificial intelligence, such as her luminous red “Fifth Lion” sculpture during the 2018 London Design Festival, and her design for the London Olympics Closing Ceremony. Renderings of the proposition depict visitors arriving through “an illuminated maze featuring augmented reality-enriched exhibits on British advances in Artificial Intelligence and Space.”

Devlin will also be the first female designer of a UK Pavilion since its inception in 1851, leading a predominantly female team of experts from the fields of artificial intelligence and space technology. Devlin views the project as an inspiration for “girls and young women to investigate areas of science and technology that they might otherwise have felt weren’t for them.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Es Devlin
Courtesy of Es Devlin

The idea draws directly on one of Stephen Hawking’s final projects, ‘Breakthrough Message’, a global competition that Hawking and his colleagues conceived in 2015 inviting people worldwide to consider what message we would communicate to express ourselves as a planet, should we one day encounter other advanced civilizations in Space. What if the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 becomes a place where visitors from all over the world take part in a collective global project that showcases British expertise in A.I. technologies and poetry while transcending national identities?
-Es Devlin

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Es Devlin
Courtesy of Es Devlin

For the scheme’s realization, Devlin will work in collaboration with Manchester-based structural engineers Atelier One, and award-winning sustainability engineers Atelier Ten.

News of the pavilion comes after Fentress Architects were chosen to design the USA Pavilion, with further contributions for main pavilions from Foster + Partners, BIG, and Grimshaw.

News via: Es Devlin

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Es Devlin to Design the UK’s “Poem Pavilion” for Dubai Expo 2020" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902853/es-devlin-to-design-the-uks-poem-pavilion-for-dubai-expo-2020/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »