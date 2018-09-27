World
  Fawkner Street House / Workshop Architecture

Fawkner Street House / Workshop Architecture

  17:00 - 27 September, 2018
Fawkner Street House / Workshop Architecture
Fawkner Street House / Workshop Architecture, © Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath © Shannon McGrath © Shannon McGrath © Shannon McGrath + 24

  • Engineer

    Perrett Simpson

  • Building Surveyor

    Anthony Middling & Associates

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Construction Planning & Economics

  • ESD Consultant

    Energy Lab

  • AV Consultant

    Carlton Audio Visual

  • Clients

    Ruth Card & Cormac Barry
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. Sited to the north of Fawkner Street in South Yarra on a block just over 500 m2, this project is a renovation of the existing double fronted Victorian house and a reworking of the early nineties double story extension. The new works are contained within the shell of the existing house with subtle changes to its front and a complete re-configuration of its rear.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

This project is designed around the delicate control of circulation, both horizontal and vertical to create an ever-changing unfolding of view. This entices the occupant from one space to the next whilst leaving the residual destination spaces calm and anchored as spatial eddy pools within the plan. This project is one of several recent projects within the office that have engaged with circulation as the primary idea, fuelled by discussions about traditional Japanese architecture, particularly with Katsura Imperial Villa, Kyoto.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Open vistas are then deliberately denied to invite the viewer to seek out and discover that which lies beyond. These discussions prompted by the conundrum of a dominant existing axis (the hallway of the original house) direct the view straight from the front door to backyard. The sandblasted glass plank wall, a glowing panel, arrests this axial view, allows the transverse living spaces to become restful and contained, framed in turn by the views they offer both internally and externally.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Similar gestures are explored vertically where the bridges across the central void upstairs deny all but slithers of view of the skylights far above, coaxing the occupant to the upper level. Here, open circulation along and over the central void connects bedrooms, bathrooms, and children’s play area. The void hence creates a series of planar visual thresholds both horizontally and vertically that frame views internally looking across the space and upward, the receding perspective capturing one view within another view within another.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Cite: "Fawkner Street House / Workshop Architecture" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

