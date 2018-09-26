World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Morpholio Trace and Shapr3D Create "Drag'n'Fly" to Streamline Sketching and Modeling

Morpholio Trace and Shapr3D Create "Drag'n'Fly" to Streamline Sketching and Modeling

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Morpholio Trace and Shapr3D Create "Drag'n'Fly" to Streamline Sketching and Modeling

Morpholio Trace and Shapr3D have joined forces to imagine a new workflow for iOS 12. Their new feature named “Drag’n’Fly” allows users to “literally put a live 3D model into their Trace sketches, create infinite views and then, automatically generate the perspective grids to draw over.”

Designed for the iPad Pro, Drag’n’Fly seeks to streamline the existing process of architects exporting one view at a time to sketch over. The new feature offers an infinite number of views to draw over, allowing designers to navigate around a 3D model from sketch to sketch to create a narrative, or zoom in on spatial details.

© Jim Keen © Jim Keen © Jim Keen © Louis Daniel Brousseau + 19

The iPad Pro has now become as powerful as our computers and has made it effortless to work between apps. This opened up the gateway for Shapr3D and Morpholio Trace to rethink the design workflow, finally fusing together sketching and 3D modelling.
- Anna Kenoff, Co-Founder, Morpholio

Save this picture!
© Jim Keen
© Jim Keen

The collaboration with Shapr3D means designers can use the software to build simple or elaborate 3D models capable of being exported into Morpholio Trace. With live models imported, Trace automatically sets vanishing points and perspective guides for each view. Designers can then use colors, brushes, and other Trace features to create elaborate drawings. Tapping between views allows designers to create an animated series of sketches, creating a storyline as they progress through the scheme.

Save this picture!
© Jim Keen
© Jim Keen

We’ve been called ‘the app that changed the iPad story from TOY to TOOL,’ and we see the same thing with Morpholio Trace. It is a unique sketching software that puts design first and is exactly what our users need to advance their work and collaborate around 3D modeling.”
- Istvan Csanady, Co-Founder, Shapr3D

Save this picture!
© Jim Keen
© Jim Keen

The Morpholio Trace and Shapr3D apps can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. Drag’n’Fly was developed with the aid of illustrator Jim Keen and architect Louis Daniel Brousseau.

Save this picture!
© Jim Keen
© Jim Keen

News of Drag'n'Fly comes shortly after Morpholio announced a "smart fill" extension to calcuate areas in drawings as they are being created.

News via Morpholio

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Morpholio Trace and Shapr3D Create "Drag'n'Fly" to Streamline Sketching and Modeling" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902730/morpholio-trace-and-shapr3d-create-dragnfly-to-streamline-sketching-and-modelling/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »