A Guide to Reducing Heat Loss in Homes

How much of our utility bills are devoted to heating and cooling? What is the R Value of fiberglass? In fact, what is an R Value?

Senator Windows answers these questions with a new infographic driven at “reducing heat loss in your home.” Aimed at both designers and home users, the infographic features a blend of statistics, diagrams, and definitions outlining how heat loss occurs, and how to mitigate against it.

We have republished the infographic below, offering a useful introduction to an almost universal issue in both the design and occupation of buildings.