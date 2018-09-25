World
  3. A Guide to Reducing Heat Loss in Homes

A Guide to Reducing Heat Loss in Homes

A Guide to Reducing Heat Loss in Homes, © Senator Windows
© Senator Windows

How much of our utility bills are devoted to heating and cooling? What is the R Value of fiberglass? In fact, what is an R Value?

Senator Windows answers these questions with a new infographic driven at “reducing heat loss in your home.” Aimed at both designers and home users, the infographic features a blend of statistics, diagrams, and definitions outlining how heat loss occurs, and how to mitigate against it.

We have republished the infographic below, offering a useful introduction to an almost universal issue in both the design and occupation of buildings.

Save this picture!
© Senator Windows
© Senator Windows
Niall Patrick Walsh
See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "A Guide to Reducing Heat Loss in Homes" 25 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902686/this-infographic-offers-a-guide-to-reducing-heat-loss-in-homes/> ISSN 0719-8884

