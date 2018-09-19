World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. New Zealand
  5. RTA Studio
  6. 2013
  7. Mackelvie Street Retail / RTA Studio

Mackelvie Street Retail / RTA Studio

  • 20:00 - 19 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mackelvie Street Retail / RTA Studio
Save this picture!
Mackelvie Street Retail / RTA Studio, © Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

© Patrick Reynolds © Patrick Reynolds © Patrick Reynolds © Patrick Reynolds + 12

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

Text description provided by the architects. This is an urban regeneration retail project in the chic shopping precinct of Ponsonby Road, Auckland, New Zealand.

While predominantly a new shopping building, the two taller units also house commercial office tenancies accessed from a rear laneway, adding to the mixed use of the project. The brief extended beyond the walls of the building – requiring the activation of the back side of existing heritage shops to develop additional retail frontages for shopping and food and beverage activities.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

An urban program evolved which saw a solution in establishing a network of carefully placed laneways, courtyards and connections linking into the existing pedestrian framework. This small shopping centre became an urban catalyst to the regeneration of under-utilised service areas of the existing buildings.

Save this picture!

Formally, the building responds to the scale and proportion of the Victorian row shop houses within the precinct. One and two-story forms are generated from the widths and heights of the Edwardian and Victorian precedents in the neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

A facade veils these forms in a layer of perforated white cement sheets that moderate sun and daylight while also controlling the visibility in and out of the retail and office spaces above. The perforated pattern has been abstracted from the ‘demark’ pattern, also prominent in the decoration of surrounding heritage buildings.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

The resultant building provides highly visible and prominent shops while activating a new network of laneways and rear courtyards that facilitate new retail opportunities on the former service side of existing shops.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RTA Studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail New Zealand
Cite: "Mackelvie Street Retail / RTA Studio" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902075/mackelvie-street-retail-rta-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »