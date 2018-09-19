World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Greenhouse
  4. Taiwan
  5. BIAS Architects
  6. 2018
  Greenhouse as a Home / BIAS Architects

Greenhouse as a Home / BIAS Architects

  19 September, 2018
Greenhouse as a Home / BIAS Architects
Greenhouse as a Home / BIAS Architects, © Rockburger
© Rockburger

© Rockburger

  • Architects

    BIAS Architects

  • Location

    Xinwu District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Hanju Chen, Tammy Liou and Alessandro Martinelli

  • Area

    336.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rockburger, James Teng

  • Floral Design

    Temperature 溫度物所

  • Food Workshops

    Mini Cook 迷你酷食育工作室

  • Projection Mapping

    Peppercorns - Interactive Media Art 黑川互動媒體藝術有限公司

  • Clients

    Taoyuan City
    More Specs
© Rockburger
© Rockburger

Text description provided by the architects. In 1644, while introducing the mercury barometer, Evangelista Torricelli wrote: “We live submerged at the bottom of an ocean of the element air, which by unquestioned experiments is known to have weight.” Probably, this is one of the most dramatic statements in the early history of atmospheric science. Not only, this is a dramatic statement for architecture, too. Indeed, following Torricelli discovery, we are “submerged” in an element that has properties. Most important, these properties –that we call climatic- can influence the way we inhabit. So, since today we can artificially control the climate, the walls are no more the only important element of architecture.

© Rockburger
© Rockburger
Visual guidance
Visual guidance
© Rockburger
© Rockburger

But, in a climatic architecture, there is much more than the possibility to expand the range of disciplinary tools. Climate conditions us as well as the plants. Today, a time when we must develop a new sustainability, a time when we need to start sharing our space with nature, this climatic architecture is what we have to master.

© Rockburger
© Rockburger
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Rockburger
© Rockburger

BIAS is an architecture and curating firm devoted to test and expand the boundaries of the architectural discipline. The integration of curating was the first consequence of such objective. Indeed, this corresponded to the attempt of engaging programs as an integral part of the architecture. Engaging the climate directly follows, especially in the light of the contemporary issues of sustainability.

Environmental control system
Environmental control system
Space, Forms, Functions and Activities
Space, Forms, Functions and Activities

In the context of Taoyuan Agriculture Expo 2018, BIAS has developed an experimental architecture called “Greenhouse as a Home.” Here, the human living space is intertwined with that of the plants and organized according to climatic zones, rather than traditional architectural areas. Greenhouses building materials and structures are arranged to separate climatic areas, while the distribution of water and energy flows is technologically managed.

© Rockburger
© Rockburger

A study for to integrate planting and programs has been developed, too, and the outcome is that the people can experience an integrated variation of climate, landscape, and activities, while they cross “Greenhouse as home.” They can also develop some sense for the respective interdependences, that is important for to trigger and develop a culture of sustainability.

Elements of construction
Elements of construction

The first zone is shadowy, humid, and fresh. It is inhabited by ferns hanged in a steel grid structure. This assemblage creates ambiguous walls and a forest-like spatial experience that introduces to “Greenhouse as home.”  The second zone is still humid but windy and hosts the main activity area. Here, a large table enables the collective dining. The third zone is climatically stabilized and occupied by a vertical hydroponic farm together with the kitchen. Here, fresh vegetables are picked every day and then cooked in real time for the benefit of the visitors. The fourth zone is hotter and drier, and serves to desiccate vegetable as in traditional courtyard houses, but enables the visitors to sunbath, too. The fifth and last zone is finally hot, humid, and dark. It hosts a fungus farm together with a sensorial theatre where the visitors can enjoy light and sound performances.

© James Teng
© James Teng

Cite: "Greenhouse as a Home / BIAS Architects" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902060/greenhouse-as-a-home-bias-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

