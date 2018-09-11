World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Australia
  5. Tom Robertson Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Loft House / Tom Robertson Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Loft House / Tom Robertson Architects

  • 20:00 - 11 September, 2018
Loft House / Tom Robertson Architects
Loft House / Tom Robertson Architects, © Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

© Lillie Thompson

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

Text description provided by the architects. The Loft Project is a delicate contemporary addition to an existing cottage. The previous living areas were cramped and dark, unsuitable for a growing family. With a clean, minimal palette, the new addition creates a larger home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious study and multiple garden areas.

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

Strategically placed windows open the home to the courtyard and garden. In the living area, glass forms an elegant separation between the ceiling planes and internal walls, creating a sense of lightness and space.

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

Refined material and colour palettes subtly reference the home’s heritage origins while maintaining a clean minimalist interior. Internal brick walls are painted white in continuity with the monochrome colour palette and recall the brick walls of traditional cottages. In the bathroom, the texture of the white tiling is again reminiscent of brick, contributing a contemporary take on traditional materials.

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

About this office
Tom Robertson Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Loft House / Tom Robertson Architects" 11 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901825/loft-house-tom-robertson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

