100 Years of Bauhaus: 10 Facts That Will Make You Look Like an Expert

The Bauhaus in Germany was a dynamic think tank and its ideals were spread worldwide. Next year, all of Germany will be celebrating the centenary of the Bauhaus with a colorful festival program. To impress in conversations about next year’s big event, we have compiled 10 surprising facts.

1. The Faculty of Architecture was not set up until eight years after the school opened.

Despite the fact that Walter Gropius was an architect, the school lacked a Faculty of Architecture when it opened its doors in 1919. Yet, the “Haus am Horn” in Weimar and the “Master Houses” in Dessau are evidence that construction was of great importance right from the start. The “Neues Bauen am Horn” project in Weimar is a must-see showcasing contemporary modernity.

2. There was more to Bauhaus parties than just having a good time.

“Tell me how you party and I’ll tell you who you are,” said Oskar Schlemmer. The Bauhaus parties were intended to ensure a strong affinity between the artists and the community at large. The annual Bauhaus Party in Dessau revives this Bauhaus tradition. Other events, such as the Weimar Summer and Arts Festival, will also incorporate Bauhaus in 2019.

3. There is a “BauhausLand” in Germany.

Bauhaus is so diverse that even a tourist region is named after it. Only here in Dessau and Weimar the Bauhaus artists were united. In BauhausLand, approximately 2 hours from Berlin, you will encounter stories of people and places. Discover major Bauhaus locations as well as unknown towns. This is where Bauhaus becomes perceptible.

4. Two new museums in Germany will display unknown Bauhaus treasures.

Previously unknown photographs from Erich Consemüller’s first Bauhaus documentation will be exhibited in Weimar and a collection of around 49,000 works at the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation in Dessau. Two new Bauhaus museums, which will open their doors in 2019, will redefine the most comprehensive Bauhaus collections worldwide.

5. Bauhaus in the countryside: A forgotten hotel rediscovered.

Like many places in Germany, the Bauhaushotel has a fascinating story to tell. Enjoy an ambiance of modernity just like in the 1920s and 1930s plus an interactive exhibition on Franz Itting, as well as Alfred and Gertrud Arndt, who built the house in 1927. If you book early, the current owner will guide you through the history of the largest Bauhaus ensemble in Thuringia.

6. Gropius got his inspiration from the USA and GB.

Gropius was fascinated by the approaches of international artists like Frank Lloyd and William Morris. Accordingly, the training workshops were a major component of his program. The best place for visitors to see a ceramic workshop is in Dornburg (Saale), about half an hour away from Weimar. The only outpost in the Bauhaus tradition is still in use today.

7. Steve Jobs was inspired by the Bauhaus philosophy.

“Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” This sounds like Bauhaus. Yet, these are the words of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Deterred by the clunky industrial look of the 1980s, he was inspired by the Bauhaus philosophy “form follows function,” which still stands for a clear and unadorned design. One of many examples that demonstrate that Bauhaus is as hip as ever, even in a digital world.

8. Architectural pioneers of industrial heritage.

A particularly good example of industrial heritage is the “Großgarage Süd” (Southern Car Park) in Halle (Saale). Built in 1929 by Walter Tutenberg, the architecture of the building was far ahead of its time. The elevator technology in accordance with the American standard was a unique solution at the time. Although replaced by somewhat less spectacular ramps, the car park remains the only one of its kind still in active use in Germany.

9. Nine UNESCO World Heritage sites in just 14.7 sq. mi.

Very few regions can boast so many UNESCO World Heritage sites. BauhausLand can. Here, history meets modernism. More than 500 years of history can be experienced in authentic places, be it a night at the Augustinian monastery where Luther had stayed in Erfurt, or in 24 sq. m of genuine Bauhaus design at the Studio Building (Prellerhaus) in Dessau.

10. Isn’t it ironic? The end of the Bauhaus ensured its continuity.

The Bauhaus survived because it was closed down. Driven into exile, Bauhaus artists propagated their ideas worldwide. The Bauhaus was always a visionary meeting place, cosmopolitan and diverse. The jubilee in 2019 will bring the attention back to Weimar and Dessau.