All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Taiwan
  5. Peny Hsieh Interiors
  6. 2018
  View the Scene / Peny Hsieh Interiors

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

View the Scene / Peny Hsieh Interiors

  21:00 - 10 September, 2018
View the Scene / Peny Hsieh Interiors
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. Home is as a chair in the exterior lounge area. By adopting the random stacking method of building blocks, a beautiful and fun change is created and turned into a unique leisure-style chair. In the meantime, the fixed building mass has features of storage that abundantly runs through the space. Sit on the site as you wish and see the change of four seasons, as you are personally on the scene.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Via clearness, transparency, lightness and simple but strong design features, the indoor environment is simplified to a pure color tone. The outdoor nature scene and indoor environment are tightly connected. You can feel the space and the soul are relieved infinitely.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The soft linear lights are designed deliberately under the bottom of layered cabinets. It provides visual effects and makes the thick wooden texture and titanium plating red brass even lighter and kinder. When friends gather together, they seem can easily appreciate the outdoor natural scene. They can sit everywhere as they like and immerse in the luxury of nature at all times.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

About this office
Peny Hsieh Interiors
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Taiwan
Cite: "View the Scene / Peny Hsieh Interiors" 10 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901512/view-the-scene-peny-hsieh-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

