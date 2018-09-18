World










  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior
  6. 2018
  7. Marília Fit Restaurant / David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior

Marília Fit Restaurant / David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior

  • 13:00 - 18 September, 2018
Marília Fit Restaurant / David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior
Marília Fit Restaurant / David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior, © Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

  • Architects

    David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior

  • Location

    Belo Horizonte - Minas Gerais, Brazil

  • Responsible Architect

    David Guerra

  • Design Team

    Jefferson Gurgel, Ninive Resende, André Gerber, Bernardo Hauck, Leticia Thibau

  • Built Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. The design for Marília Fit aims to grant healthy meals, from breakfast to dinner, in a cozy and refreshing space, making people feel better. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

A structure composed by rectangular wooden boxes covers the walls, with different sizes and permeability, in a clear reference to a traditional public market’s smells and flavors. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Section EE
Section EE

The same concept verified on the facade in yellow aluminum. The chosen color highlights the store, strengthening the relation with the sun, the summer, and the related joy inherent to it. The yellow allied with the green from the back wall, as well as the blue from the couch and red from the chairs denotes a solid relation to nature. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The Italian earthen toned floor gives the feeling of coziness and relaxation. The lighting, designed by the architect, plays with arrays of light in various directions. Another highlight are the Gerbar brass fans, which are very effective and quiet.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The dark gray and black chosen for some walls endorse the more vivid colors as well as the wood. Marília Fit is a space created as an invitation for a high-class experience at eating and well-being.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

About this office
David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Coffee Shop Brazil
Cite: "Marília Fit Restaurant / David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior" [Marília Fit / David Guerra Arquitectura e Interior] 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901392/marilia-fit-restaurant-david-guerra-arquitectura-e-interior/> ISSN 0719-8884

